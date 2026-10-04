Around Beijing: Alexandrova returns to China Open last 16 as Andreeva returns to chess

BEIJING -- Mirra Andreeva is now an avid chess player.

The Roland Garros champion is a person of many hobbies, such as diamond painting, but the latest has been traditional board game.

She used to learn chess when she was younger back in kindergarten, but as her tennis and education commitments racked up, chess was put to the side.

Now, it's been revived in Andreeva's world, and her interest in chess was rekindled at Roland Garros, where the 19-year-old won her first Grand Slam title. Andreeva saw her fitness coach playing online just before each of her matches, and it sparked her interest.

"I just wanted to remember, wanted to learn again," Andreeva said after her 6-4, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova Sunday. "Starting, Roland Garros -- May and June -- that time I started playing chess again."

Since the tournament, she's been learning everyday on Duolingo to learn the tactical strategies. She also another app for matches against strangers, however you won't know that you're playing the six-time title winner on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Andreeva eases past Polina Kudermetova to make Beijing last 16

"My nickname is very different. You would never guess what it is," Andreeva said. "It's going to stay a secret. If I tell, I'm going to be embarrassed if you know it."

Andreeva's not the lone -- current or active -- chess player on tour. Yulia Putintseva employed her aggressive tactics on the online game. Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is into the fourth round at the China Open, also learned to play chess earlier in her life with her father's instruction, but the game's forward-looking strategic thinking is something she needs to improve on.

"For me, it's such a difficult game because you need to think three steps ahead, maybe five steps ahead and for me I'm always trying to survive the current situation without thinking so much," Alexandrova laughed.

"It's super fun when you understand and you feel you have the smallest chances, but sometimes -- I know how everything [moves], but like it's not like the game. I mean, [it's] super difficult, but it can be fun."

JOB DONE ✅ No.4 seed Mirra Andreeva closes out the match against Kudermetova to move into the Round of 16 in Beijing. #ChinaOpen https://t.co/NqRT5y0so4 — wta (@WTA) October 4, 2026

Andreeva will face Daria Snigur and Alexandrova takes on Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 Tuesday.

Alexandrova returns to Beijing win column

Prior to Friday's second round, the last time Alexandrova had won in Beijing was seven years ago when she reached the Round of 16. In 2023, 2024 and 2025, she bowed out after just one match, but she's now back in the fourth round.

Her move into the final 16 comes after a three-set comeback win over Diana Shnaider. Alexandrova couldn't pinpoint the exact reason why things are clicking in Beijing this year, but she attributed that the change to the Yonex Tour Platinum ball fits her game.

"The balls, they suit my game more than it used to be because the last couple of years I was quite unlucky here in Beijing, but hopefully this year, it's going so much better for me," Alexandrova said.

Hot shot: Ekaterina Alexandrova's slice surprise in Beijing

Generally, Alexandrova said she's appreciated the increase in uniformity of the balls from tournament to tournament over the season, and it's help the adjustment to the various court conditions of each stop on tour.

"For sure, playing just a few consecutive tournaments with one, it just helps a lot because you can get used to that ball," Alexandrova added. "It's easier to to readjust and adapt to other tournaments because when you're switching every week, you need to adapt to the surface, to everything and to the balls.

"Sometimes, you don't have that much time. When we're playing more tournaments [with] one kind of ball, it helps so much more."