Zheng powers into Beijing last eight with three-set win over Charaeva

Zheng Qinwen continued the strong form she displayed at last month's US Open, reaching her second consecutive quarterfinal with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Alina Charaeva on Tuesday in Beijing.

Beijing: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Zheng needed 2 hours and 11 minutes to advance to the Beijing quarterfinals for the second time in four appearances. Between Beijing and Wuhan, she has reached three WTA 1000 quarterfinals on home soil, tying Li Na and Zhang Shuai for the most by a Chinese player since the format was introduced in 1990.

"I had a great match today. Especially in the first set, I played really aggressive," Zheng said in her post-match interview. "But I think there were ups and downs in the second set. I didn't keep the same focus. I'm really grateful for all [of you] in the crowd who cheered for me tonight. The third set was a really tough battle and I'm glad that in the end I got the win."

The win was Zheng's first against Charaeva at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level and came one day before her 24th birthday.

Early birthday present secured ♥️ #ChinaOpen https://t.co/uwP3POtBmq — wta (@WTA) October 7, 2026

Zheng will face either No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina or No. 21 seed Ann Li for a spot in the semifinals.

More to come...