Ningbo: Dates, who's playing, prize money and everything to know

Following the final WTA 1000 event of the season in Wuhan, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz continues with the BNB Ningbo Open.

Ningbo plays host to the penultimate WTA 500 event of the season, and 2026 marks its third edition of a tournament at the level. Defending champion and World No. 1 Elena Rybakina headlines the field as she builds up to the 2026 WTA Finals at Indian Wells.

Here's everything to know about this year's Ningbo Open:

What are the dates for each round?

Main draw play from Ningbo begins Monday, October 19, and ends with the championships on Sunday, October 25. The doubles final will be held at 2:30 p.m. local time, with the singles final to follow, not before 5 p.m.

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Time conversions: 5 p.m. China Standard Time = 5 a.m. Eastern Time, 9 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Singles

First round: October 19-20

Second round: October 21-22

Quarterfinals: October 23

Semifinals: October 24

Final: October 25

Doubles

First round: October 29-21

Quarterfinals: October 22-22

Semifinals: October 24

Final: October 25

How big is the draw, and who are the top players in the field?

Ningbo will feature a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The top four singles players at the time of seeding will receive byes into the second round.

Projected seeded players

Elena Rybakina Elina Svitolina Iga Swiatek Marta Kostyuk Iva Jovic Belinda Bencic Diana Shnaider Elise Mertens

Remaining direct entrants: Sorana Cirstea, Alexandra Eala, Maja Chwalinska, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Marie Bouzkova, Sara Bejlek, Jasmine Paolini

Wild cards: To be determined

Withdrawals: Anna Kalinskaya (illness), Jessica Pegula

Moved into main draw: Diane Parry, Leylah Fernandez

Player list is subject to change

Draw: The main draw will be determined at 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 17.

Who are the defending champions?

Rybakina won her 10th career singles title in Ningbo last season, defeating Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

At the time, she entered the tournament ranked No. 9, but her run in Ningbo was the foundation for her 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh title and a 2026 season that saw her win two more Grand Slam titles and take the No. 1 ranking.

In addition to Alexandrova, she also defeated Dayana Yastremska, Ajla Tomljanovic and Jasmine Paolini, the initial four wins of a 11-match winning streak to end her 2025 season.

Champions Reel: How Elena Rybakina won Ningbo 2025

In doubles, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Liudmila Samsonova defeated Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani 5-7, 6-4, [10-8].

What are the prize money and ranking points at stake?

The tournament will have a collective prize pool of approximately $1,206,446. As with all WTA 500 events, a maximum of 500 ranking points are available depending on how far a player or team advances in the tournament.

Here's a full breakdown of the prize money, in USD, and ranking points available in the draws.

Singles

First round: 1 | $12,700

Second round: 60 | $17,795

Quarterfinal: 108 | $33,475

Semifinal: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

Qualifying for main draw earns 25 ranking points.

Doubles

First round: 1 | $6,800

Quarterfinal: 108 | $11,150

Semifinal: 195 | $21,720

Finalist: 325 | $37,400

Champion: 500 | $61,540