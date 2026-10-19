Former US Open champions Andreescu, Stephens climb rankings with titles

Former US Open champions Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens captured titles over the weekend, boosting their rankings as they move closer to a return to the WTA top 100.

Andreescu, aged 26, rallied from 5-2 down in the first set to defeat sixth-seeded Dominika Salkova 7-6(2), 6-2 in the final to win the Rovereto Open Città della Pace, a WTA 125 event in Italy. It was the third win over a seeded player for the 2019 US Open champion, who also defeated top seed Antonia Ruzic and fifth seed Lucrezia Stefanini earlier in the week.

The title was Andreescu’s biggest of the season and her most significant since winning the 2019 US Open, her only Grand Slam singles title to date. She had also won ITF W35 and W75 titles in the first two months of the season. The victory marked her 12th professional singles title across all levels.

Andreescu climbed 36 places to No. 132 in this week’s rankings, her highest position since reaching No. 127 in April.

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Meanwhile, in Edmond, Oklahoma, 2017 US Open champion Stephens defeated 16-year-old Kristina Liutova to win the ITF W100 Edmond title. It was Stephens’ first title since winning the WTA 250 event in Rouen in 2024 and her 11th professional singles title across all levels.

Stephens rose 15 places to No. 118 in this week’s rankings after beginning the season outside the top 1,000. It is also her highest ranking since February 2025.