WTA icons celebrate Navratilova's 70th birthday at star-studded dinner

Martina Navratilova celebrated her 70th birthday on Oct. 18, and she spent her special evening with a host of WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz legends.

The festivities took place at Casa Matilda in Miami, and the star-studded guests included Pam Shriver, Chris Evert, Rosie Casals, Mary Carillo, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Chanda Rubin and Gigi Fernandez.

Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, was also present, as were their daughters, Emma and Victoria.

"Seventy is a big number," Navratilova said, "but I am grateful to have earned it. And no better way to celebrate than with my tennis nomadic champions, and of course my family and other friends. Having Chris there was the cherry on the cake."

It was quite the busy day for Navratilova, who flew from Santa Fe to Miami with Austin after both attended a charity fundraiser for First Serve - New Mexico.



"A very Happy birthday to a woman who has been in my life for 50 years now," Evert wrote on Instagram. "A great friend, an intense rival, and a wonderful human being. I wish you good health and happiness always.❤️(See you tonight!)"

Shriver, like Austin, shared a collection of photos from the birthday dinner, including Evert making a speech. Carillo spoke at the party, as well.

"All time great night celebrating Martina’s 70th," Shriver wrote. "Grateful to tennis for offering up lifetime friendships. It’s now Monday in Miami and this celebration is my Mindset Monday post. I have celebrated and reflected a lot on this 12 day 5 city trip. I feel gratitude and love at bed time."

"An incredible night celebrating Martina with so many friends! ✨️❤️" Rubin commented.

It's been a banner year for Navratilova, who took part in the International Tennis Hall of Fame festivities in Newport just before the US Open. Donning a Ted Tinling dress from her 1979 Wimbledon title run, she partnered with inductee Roger Federer in an exhibition match against Gabriela Sabatini and Marat Safin.

A couple months prior, Navratilova and Evert were the subjects of the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary "Chris & Martina: The Final Set", which chronicled their decades-long rivalry and respective battles with cancer.

Evert and Navratilova played an almost incomprehensible 80 times between 1973 and 1988, with the latter winning the back-and-forth head-to-head 43-37. Of the 80 matches, 60 came in finals and 14 came in Grand Slam finals.

They both won 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Navratilova's nine Wimbledon titles are the most all-time, and Evert's seven French Open titles are the most all-time in the women's game.