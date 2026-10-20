Week in review: The moment of Maja's career and Kartal's improbable run

And with that, the WTA 1000 season is in the books.

The final WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan packed quite the punch, considering the shorter format, and produced one of the unlikeliest finals in recent memory. We had two first-time WTA 1000 finalists, fitting considering the season's remarkable parity, and a champion who put a bow on an improbable season.

There were also a large quantity of upsets and epic three-setters, and the WTA Finals field started to take greater shape.

Here's everything that went down on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week.

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Star of the Week

Maja Chwalinska

When Chwalinska had her run to the Roland Garros final as a qualifier, it was one of the great stories in Grand Slam history, and surely one we'd never forget. But the question of whether it was a fluke was a valid one, considering the then-24-year-old came into the tournament ranked No. 114 in the world and had never reached a tour-level final, much less won a title.

Chwalinska proved in Wuhan that it was no fluke, and she is in fact the real deal, regardless of surface.

Chwalinska won the first WTA title of her career in Wuhan, picking up statement wins over Iva Jovic (her first Top 15 win) and countrywoman Iga Swiatek (her first Top 10 win) before coming from a set and a break down to beat Sonay Kartal in the final.

The title propelled her 11 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, to a career-high No. 11. She came into the season ranked No. 146 in the world.

Breakthrough of the Week

Sonay Kartal

Players often need ample time, and consistent match play, to return to form after an injury. Kartal apparently needs neither. In fact, in just her second tournament following a sixth-month stint on the sidelines with a back injury, Kartal produced the best week of her career. She doesn't have a title to show for it, but reached a WTA 1000 final for the first time. (She had never before been past the quarterfinals at a WTA 1000.)

Ranked No. 170 in the world coming into this tournament, she upset ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic, 15th-seeded Jasmine Paolini, fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina and former Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko to get to the championship match. The end of the week will surely sting, as she was in prime position to close out the final, but she can take solace in the fact that she jumped 121 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, to No. 49, and is now the No. 1 British player in the world.

Best Match of the Week

Ann Li d. Aryna Sabalenka, second round

What a sensational comeback for Li, who picked up the biggest win of her career against Sabalenka. Li came from a set and a break down in this one, and finally clinched the match on her 10th match point.

"I think on some of those match points I was about to lose my mind," Li said after the 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) win. "I was about to crash out."

Finally! On 10th match point, Li completes upset of Sabalenka at the Wuhan Open

Biggest Upset of the Week

Shi Han d. Alexandra Eala, first round

So many to choose from, including the aforementioned Li-Sabalenka match. But we'll go with Shi's 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over 19th-seeded Eala. Shi, who came into the tournament ranked No. 217, had never beaten a player in the Top 100 at the start of the tournament. She did it three times last week, beating Peyton Stearns and Kamilla Rakhimova in qualifying before stunning Eala on home soil.

It was just the third main-draw win of her career, and first since 2024.

World No. 217 Shi pulls off Wuhan stunner against Eala

Best Comeback of the Week

Guo Hanyu d. Sorana Cirstea, first round

Chinese wild card Guo Hanyu managed to escape a bleak 6-1, 4-0 deficit against Cirstea, saving triple match point in the second-set tiebreak. The then-World No. 240 also trailed 5-3 in the third set before rallying to take the final four games for the 1-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 win.

From 6-1, 4-0 and triple match point down, Guo stuns Cirstea in Wuhan

Best Shot of the Week

Karolina Muchova's leaping behind-the-back overhead

Another week, another absurd shot from Muchova, who manages to wow us in new and inventive ways every time she takes the court.

After Caty McNally brought her in with the drop shot, Muchova pushed the American into the corner with a running forehand. McNally hit a very solid backhand lob, but Muchova tracked it and ended the point, as only she can, with a leaping, twisting, behind-the-back overhead.

Hot shot: Karolina Muchova's leaping behind-the-back overhead in Wuhan

Best Stat of the Week

Swiatek makes WTA 1000 history

With her win over Ashlyn Krueger in the third round, Swiatek became the fastest player to reach the 150-win milestone at WTA 1000s, doing it in just her 187th WTA 1000 match.

Social Moment of the Week

Zheng stuns in Vogue

On the heels of her title in Beijing, Zheng Qinwen returned to the digital pages of Vogue. The spread did not disappoint, as per usual.

WTA Finals Updates of the Week

Pegula, Gauff, Svitolina clinch berths

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff qualified for the WTA Finals for the fifth consecutive time. Later in the week, Elina Svitolina joined them in the field, earning her first qualification berth since 2019.

One singles spot in the eight-player field remains.