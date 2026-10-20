Swiatek withdraws from Ningbo Open with thigh injury

Second-seeded Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the BNB Ningbo Open because of a left thigh injury, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

Swiatek, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, has been replaced in the draw by alternate Anastasia Zakharova.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to withdraw from the tournament,” Swiatek said in a statement released by the tournament.

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“I’ve been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision. I was really looking forward to competing here and I want to thank the tournament organizers and everyone who was hoping to see me play. I’m already looking forward to coming back next year!”

Get well soon, Iga. ❤️ “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to withdraw from the tournament. I’ve been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision…” https://t.co/x6xZJmEE36 — Ningbo Open (@wtaningboopen) October 20, 2026

Swiatek was hampered by the same injury during her loss to fellow Polish player Maja Chwalinska in the semifinals of the Wuhan Open last week.

The withdrawal complicates Swiatek’s bid to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals. Seven of the eight spots in the field have been confirmed, with Swiatek currently ninth in the standings. Karolina Muchova, who is seventh, and Marta Kostyuk, who is 10th, are also in contention for the remaining spot.

Muchova is not competing this week while Kostyuk is playing in Ningbo where she is seeded No. 3.