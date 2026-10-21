Karolina Muchova secures final qualification place for FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells

Karolina Muchova is the eighth and final singles qualifier for the WTA's season-ending championships

Muchova won two titles in 2026 at Doha and Bad Homburg and overall reached four finals

Two additional doubles teams also confirmed their participation: Hsieh Su-Wei & Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez & Demi Schuurs

Get your tickets here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The WTA on Wednesday announced Karolina Muchova has qualified for the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells to confirm the star-studded singles field and set tennis' ultimate stage for the world's best athletes.

Muchova is the eighth and final singles qualifier for the preeminent championships in women's sport, joining PIF WTA World No.1 Elena Rybakina, Indian Wells and Miami champion Aryna Sabalenka, Roland-Garros winner Mirra Andreeva, Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, American superstars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula along with trailblazing mother Elina Svitolina at Indian Wells.

"Earning a place at the FAGE WTA Finals is an extraordinary achievement, and I can't wait to welcome our eight singles players to Indian Wells," WTA Finals Tournament Director Garbiñe Muguruza said. "This is the ultimate stage, where the best play the best. With its passionate fans and stunning desert backdrop, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be a fantastic setting to crown our champions."

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Muchova, who is from the Czech Republic, has qualified for the WTA Finals for the second time after withdrawing from the 2023 event because of an injury.

The doubles teams of Hsieh Su-Wei & Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez & Demi Schuurs also confirmed their qualification for the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells following impressive seasons on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Karolina Muchova has enjoyed success this year at every level of the WTA Tour and across all three surfaces, winning titles on hard court at the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha) and on grass at the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt.

She reached an additional final on clay, finishing runner-up at the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and also contested her second Grand Slam final at The Championships, Wimbledon.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko will be making their second appearance as a team at the WTA Finals and enjoyed a run to the semifinals last year. Overall this will be Hsieh Su-Wei's seventh appearance, winning the title in 2013 and also finishing as runner-up three times, while this will be Ostapenko's fourth outing, having also qualified once for the WTA Finals in singles in 2017.

WTA

The pairing have reached two finals this year, kicking off 2026 by winning the WTA 500 Brisbane International and contesting the title match at the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha.

This season marks Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs' first qualification as a team though both bring extensive WTA Finals experience, with Schuurs having reached three semifinals and Perez reaching the title match in 2023.

The duo have shown great consistency this season, contesting the final at the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt, reaching two semifinals at the Adelaide International and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (both WTA 500 events) and a further eight quarterfinals across 2026.

Hsieh Su-Wei & Ostapenko and Perez & Schuurs' qualification leaves one final doubles place remaining.

WTA

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

Get your tickets here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.