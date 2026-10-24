Rybakina survives Shnaider test, sets up Ningbo final with Fernandez

For the second straight year, Elena Rybakina is into the Ningbo final, though her path there has been anything but easy.

After being pushed to three sets by surprise qualifier Katarzyna Kawa in the quarterfinals, the World No. 1 needed 11 set points to capture the opening set against Diana Shnaider in Saturday night's semifinal. She also was broken at love while serving for the match before closing out a 6-3, 7-5 victory in 1 hour, 35 minutes.

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The challenge won't get any easier in the final. Rybakina will face Leylah Fernandez, who continued her strong Asian Swing by winning the final three games to defeat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 58 minutes. The Singapore champion advanced to her second final of the season and the 10th of her career.

The final will be the sixth WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting between Rybakina and Fernandez and their first in a championship match. It also marks the 28th career final for Rybakina.

Rybakina leads the head-to-head 3-2, having won their previous two meetings. Earlier this year, Rybakina earned her first repeat title in Stuttgart, defeating Fernandez along the way. She now has a chance to do the same in Ningbo.

"It's never easy, and of course I will try to do my best," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "I will give my all tomorrow. I'm going to fight."

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Rybakina responds to every Shnaider challenge

There were glimpses of peak Rybakina throughout the match. While the World No. 1 was never in serious danger of defeat, the semifinal proved far more of a grind than many of her victories this season.

Despite some uncharacteristic lapses -- including the lengthy wait to convert a set point, a late service break and 42 unforced errors -- Rybakina faced just one break point all match and delivered in the biggest moments. That was most evident in the opening set, where she finally converted her 11th set point after letting the previous 10 slip away.

"It was an important game and a very long one," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "It was a struggle on my serve. I was playing first balls really well, but then on advantage I wouldn't close the game, and there were so many opportunities. But I'm glad that in the end it went my way."

A formidable FINALIST 🤩 The world number 1 Elena Rybakina has her place in the 2026 Ningbo final! #NingboOpen https://t.co/HJHIYIRAO7 — wta (@WTA) October 24, 2026

Advancing despite an uneven performance should provide encouragement for Rybakina heading into the final against Fernandez. If she can cut down on the errors that surfaced against Shnaider, she will be in a strong position to defend her title.

'Good performance' is good enough for Fernandez

Like Rybakina, Fernandez endured her share of turbulence despite winning in straight sets.

The Canadian was broken five times and won just 54% of her first-serve points. But she also broke Bouzkova eight times, struck 27 winners and finished with only 25 unforced errors.

Roaring the loudest 🦁 The moment where @leylahfernandez booked herself into the Final 2! #NingboOpen https://t.co/Wgy2Swilas — wta (@WTA) October 24, 2026

"I would say it's a good performance," Fernandez said in her on-court interview. "Maybe not the best tennis. Too many mistakes. But it's a semifinal, so there are a lot of nerves. I'm just super happy that I was able to manage it well and play some good tennis when it mattered the most in front of a wonderful crowd."

It was enough to send Fernandez into Sunday's final, where she will try to snap a two-match losing streak against Rybakina and capture her seventh career title.