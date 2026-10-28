By the numbers: Shnaider, Eala set Tokyo rematch with three-set victories

One week after Diana Shnaider defeated Alexandra Eala in a terrific barnburner at the BNB Ningbo Open, the pair will meet for a second time in the Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis quarterfinals.

Both rising talents won their second-round contests in three sets on Wednesday. No. 3 seed Shnaider overcame qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in 2 hours and 31 minutes, before No. 8 seed Eala recovered from losing the opener to roar through 12 of the last 14 games, defeating Talia Gibson 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Eala comes from a set down vs. Gibson to make Tokyo quarterfinals

Here are the key numbers from their victories:

3-0: Both Shnaider and Eala improved to 3-0 against opponents they had not faced in some years. Shnaider had beaten Sasnovich twice in 2024, including 6-4, 6-4 in the Budapest final, but this was the first time that Sasnovich had won a set in the series. Eala had notched a pair of wins over Gibson at World Tennis level in 2023, and this marked the second time she had needed to come from a set down against the Australian.

8: Shnaider and Eala have both consolidated their positions in the Top 20 this year with solid results all season. Shnaider advanced to her eighth quarterfinal of 2026, and third in a row in the Asian Swing following Wuhan and Ningbo. Eala has also reached eight quarterfinals this year, though only six at tour level. Having won just one match in her first three events of the Asian Swing, the Filipina is into the last eight for the first time since winning her maiden title in Washington in August.

1-0: Shnaider won the first pro-level edition of a burgeoning rivalry between two of the top three left-handers in the world last week 7-5, 6-4 in the Ningbo second round. However, back in 2019 Eala won their only junior encounter 6-1, 6-3 in the Osaka JA third round.

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29: Shnaider had her hands full with No. 112-ranked Sasnovich, whose creative aggression garnered 29 winners across the match. Fourteen of those came in a terrific second set, which the 32-year-old finished off with a sumptuously angled backhand pass. However, Shnaider was able to reset to regain control of the decider, as Sasnovich's unforced error tally mounted to 62.

"It's definitely sometimes tough to play someone who already won two matches in qualifying and one match in the main draw when you're just starting your first match on a new surface," Shnaider said afterwards. "She played an unbelievable second set -- very high quality, I think. Not much I could have done there. But in the the third set I was just trying to fight for every point and see if she could keep up the same level as in the second set."

9: Initially overpowered by Gibson, Eala's level rose as the match went on, and she ended it by running away with the last nine games in a row. The turnaround began at the end of the first set, when Gibson blinked as she failed to serve it out at 5-3. The Singapore finalist got over the line in the next game thanks to a dead net cord, but the momentum had shifted towards Eala -- and the 21-year-old pressed home her advantage with a succession of brilliant returns in the second set. Eala's superior movement was also a key factor in the third set.

"The first set was difficult, but I had my chances," Eala said afterwards. "So I knew that if I kept my concentration that I would have more chances."

24: Despite being thoroughly outplayed in the deciding set, Gibson still battled hard to the end -- and won the best point of the match in the process in the home stretch. Facing match point, the 22-year-old ended a high-octane 24-shot baseline exchange with a forehand clouted into the opposite corner. It wasn't enough to save the whitewash, though -- Eala closed out her second match point with a service winner.