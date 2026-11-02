2026 WTA Finals group breakdown: Who will Rybakina and Sabalenka face?

The draw for the 2026 WTA Finals took shape Tuesday, dividing the eight singles players and eight doubles teams into their round-robin groups in Indian Wells.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka lead their respective singles groups at the 2026 WTA Finals, while top-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, and second-seeded Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova head the doubles groups.

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Tuesday’s draw set the round-robin groups for the season-ending tournament, which runs Nov. 8-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Each player and team will face the other three entrants in their group, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

Singles

Group 1

Elena Rybakina

Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula

Linda Noskova

WTA

Group 2

Aryna Sabalenka

Mirra Andreeva

Elina Svitolina

Karolina Muchova

WTA

Doubles

Group 1

Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani

Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic

Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai

WTA

Group 2

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova

Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Cristina Bucsa

Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani

WTA

Full breakdown to come.