2026 WTA Finals group breakdown: Who will Rybakina and Sabalenka face?
WTA
The draw for the 2026 WTA Finals took shape Tuesday, dividing the eight singles players and eight doubles teams into their round-robin groups in Indian Wells.
World No. 1 Elena Rybakina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka lead their respective singles groups at the 2026 WTA Finals, while top-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, and second-seeded Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova head the doubles groups.
Tuesday’s draw set the round-robin groups for the season-ending tournament, which runs Nov. 8-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Each player and team will face the other three entrants in their group, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.
Singles
Group 1
- Elena Rybakina
- Coco Gauff
- Jessica Pegula
- Linda Noskova
Group 2
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Mirra Andreeva
- Elina Svitolina
- Karolina Muchova
Doubles
Group 1
- Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani
- Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic
- Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei
- Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai
Group 2
- Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova
- Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Cristina Bucsa
- Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs
- Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani
Full breakdown to come.