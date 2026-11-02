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Tournament News

2026 WTA Finals group breakdown: Who will Rybakina and Sabalenka face?

Tournament News
1m read 02 Nov 2026 1d ago
Singles group 1 WTA Finals
WTA

The draw for the 2026 WTA Finals took shape Tuesday, dividing the eight singles players and eight doubles teams into their round-robin groups in Indian Wells.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka lead their respective singles groups at the 2026 WTA Finals, while top-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, and second-seeded Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova head the doubles groups.

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Tuesday’s draw set the round-robin groups for the season-ending tournament, which runs Nov. 8-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Each player and team will face the other three entrants in their group, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

Singles

Group 1

  • Elena Rybakina
  • Coco Gauff
  • Jessica Pegula
  • Linda Noskova
Singles group 1 WTA Finals

WTA

Group 2

  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • Mirra Andreeva
  • Elina Svitolina
  • Karolina Muchova 
Singles Group 2 WTA Finals

WTA

Doubles

Group 1

Doubles group 1 WTA Finals

WTA

Group 2

  • Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 
  • Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Cristina Bucsa
  • Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs
  • Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani
Doubles Group 2 WTA Finals

WTA

Full breakdown to come.

Noah Poser

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