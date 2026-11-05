By the numbers: Eala holds off Valentova to reach seventh quarterfinal of season

No. 2 seed Alexandra Eala held off a spirited challenge from fellow teenager Tereza Valentova to win in straight sets and advance to the quarterfinals of the Prudential Hong Kong Open on Thursday.

Eala made a strong start, breaking early to race to a 3-0 lead before Valentova fought back to level the opening set at 4-4. Eala saved three break points in a crucial ninth game before breaking her opponent at love to claim the set 6-4.

In the second set, Valentova struck first, breaking to take a 4-2 lead, but Eala battled back to level the score at 5-5 and force a tiebreak.

Eala raced to a 5-0 lead in the tiebreak before Valentova mounted another comeback, saving three match points. However, the Filipino held her nerve to complete a 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) victory in one hour, 54 minutes.

🎾 And the crowd goes WILD! 🔥💜 Alexandra Eala defeats Tereza Valentova 6-3, 7-6(7) to secure her place in the next round! 🙌 #PHKTO #PrudentialHongKong #DiscoverHongKong #WTA250 #HKCTA #HKTS #NextGenAces #GameOn #MajorSportsEventsCommittee #MSEC https://t.co/tdmnP2w3eY — HongKong Tennis Open (@HKTennisOpen) November 5, 2026

Here are some key stats from today's match:

1: This is Eala's first win over Tereza Valentova in three meetings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. The Czech had won both their previous encounters in straight sets -- in the first round in Osaka last year and at the same stage in Doha this year.

1: This is also Eala's first career tour-level win over a Czech opponent in 11 attempts. She had lost all 10 previous matches, including four this season -- to Linda Noskova in Indian Wells and Berlin, Karolina Muchova in Miami and Valentova in Doha.

7: This is Eala's seventh tour-level quarterfinal of the season and her second consecutive quarterfinal appearance following Tokyo last week. Overall, it is the 10th tour-level quarterfinal of her career.

9: Eala saved nine of the 12 break points she faced. The Filipino also converted all four of her break-point opportunities.

38: This is the 21-year-old's 38th win of the 2026 season. Of those victories, 27 have come on hard courts, including her title run in Washington, D.C., and semifinal appearance in Auckland.

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0: with the loss against 17th-ranked Eala, Valentova remains winless in nine career matches against top-20 opponents.

Eala will face Antonia Ruzic in the quarterfinals on Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two players.