Elena Rybakina celebrates first WTA year-end No. 1 ranking presented by PIF

Rybakina earns the prestigious WTA year-end No. 1 singles ranking presented by PIF for the first time in her career

The Kazakhstan star becomes the first player from her country, male or female, in singles or doubles, to secure a year-end World No.1 ranking

Rybakina has won four titles, including the Australian Open and US Open, and recorded a tour-leading 54 match wins in 2026

The WTA today on Thursday that Elena Rybakina has earned the WTA year-end No. 1 singles ranking presented by PIF for the first time in her career, following an outstanding 2026 season that has seen her establish herself at the top of women's tennis.

Rybakina becomes the 17th player in WTA history to secure the year-end No. 1 singles ranking, and the first player representing Kazakhstan -- male or female, in singles or doubles -- to achieve the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

"Finishing the year as World No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time is an incredibly special moment for me," Rybakina said, reflecting on her achievement. "I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved this season and the consistency I’ve shown throughout the year.

"I want to thank my team, my sponsors, my family and everyone who has supported me along the way. I’m now looking forward to competing at the WTA Finals and hopefully finishing the season on a high."

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Rybakina will be honored with the coveted Chris Evert WTA No. 1 Trophy during a special presentation at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California.

Rybakina's 2026 season has been defined by success at the highest level of the sport. She began the year by capturing the Australian Open title to claim her second Grand Slam singles crown, before adding a third major title at the US Open in September. Her US Open triumph also saw her rise to World No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career, marking another significant milestone in her season.

Alongside her Grand Slam success, Rybakina lifted the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title in Stuttgart and successfully defended her WTA 500 BNB Ningbo Open crown, bringing her career singles title tally to 15.

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Rybakina’s victory in Ningbo marked her fourth title of the season, more than any other player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2026, and it was her first successful title defense. Rybakina has also reached six singles finals this season, including runner-up finishes at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto, further underlining her consistency across the calendar.

By winning her Tour-leading fourth singles title of the 2026 season at the WTA 500 Ningbo Open, Rybakina surpassed the 50-match win mark for the second consecutive year. Competing in her 19th tournament of the season this week, Rybakina secured the WTA year-end No. 1 singles ranking after beating Yulia Putintseva at the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

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"Elena’s year-end WTA World No. 1 ranking is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of her exceptional season," said WTA Chair Valerie Camillo. "With two Grand Slam titles and a Tour-leading four titles in 2026, she has firmly established herself as the very best player this season. We congratulate Elena on an outstanding year."

Rybakina now turns her attention to the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells, where she will look to defend the title she captured in Riyadh in 2025. PIF is the first-ever naming partner of the WTA rankings, committed to inspiring and empowering female athletes, expanding access and creating opportunities at every level of the game.

To see Rybakina compete at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells, click here to secure your tickets. And click here to learn more about the official PIF WTA Rankings.