WTA Finals Day 1 and 2 order of play: Rybakina to face Noskova in opener

The groups are set, and now the opening schedule is, too. Following Tuesday’s draw for the 2026 WTA Finals, the Day 1 and Day 2 orders of play confirmed the first round-robin matchups in Indian Wells.

2026 WTA Finals group breakdown: Who will Rybakina and Sabalenka face?

Here’s the schedule for both days, followed by a closer look at the singles matches.

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Sunday, Nov. 8: Day 1 schedule

All times local to Indian Wells (PT).

Noon PT: Elena Rybakina vs. Linda Noskova

Elena Rybakina vs. Linda Noskova Followed by: Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula

Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula Followed by: Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs. Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini

Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs. Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini Followed by: Cristina Bucsa/Nicole Melichar-Martinez vs. Ellen Perez/Demi Schuurs

Elena Rybakina vs. Linda Noskova

Head-to-head: Rybakina leads 3-0

A first meeting of 2026 between the last two major champions is set to open the WTA Finals. Rybakina brings both form -- riding a five-match winning streak -- and history, having never lost to Noskova. But the young Czech will be eager to make a statement in her debut at the year-end championships after winning her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon earlier this year.

They pair last met in Wuhan in 2025, where Rybakina earned her third straight victory in the head-to-head, all in straight sets.

WTA

Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula

Head-to-head: Series tied 5-5

There is plenty of history between the friends and former doubles partners who have split their previous 10 meetings. The pair were drawn into the same group at last year's WTA Finals, where Dubai champion Pegula prevailed in three sets. But Cincinnati champion Gauff has won both of their 2026 encounters, in the Wimbledon quarterfinals and the Cincinnati final.

Overall, this marks the fourth consecutive year Gauff and Pegula have met at the year-end championships, with Pegula holding a 2-1 edge in their previous three matchups.

Monday, Nov. 9: Day 2 schedule

All times local to Indian Wells (PT).

Noon: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Muchova

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Muchova Followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs. Elina Svitolina

Mirra Andreeva vs. Elina Svitolina Followed by: Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani vs. Elise Mertens/ Zhang Shuai

Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani vs. Elise Mertens/ Zhang Shuai Followed by: Guo Hanyu /Kristina Mladenovic vs. Hsieh Su-wei /Jelena Ostapenko

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Muchova

Head-to-head: Muchova leads 3-2

Muchova holds a slight edge in the head-to-head through five meetings, though Sabalenka won their lone 2026 encounter in Brisbane in January. Sabalenka enjoyed several high points this season, winning the Brisbane title and completing the Sunshine Double, but losing the No. 1 ranking to Rybakina and falling to her in the Australian Open and US Open finals should provide plenty of motivation as she looks to replicate her Indian Wells success at the WTA Finals.

For Muchova, 2026 was a breakthrough campaign that earned her a first appearance at the WTA Finals. Highlights included her first title in seven years in Doha, another crown in Bad Homburg and a second Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon.

WTA

Mirra Andreeva vs. Elina Svitolina

Head-to-head: Series tied 1-1

A classic youth-versus-experience matchup pits Andreeva against Svitolina, but despite the gap in age and experience, both enjoyed career-best seasons in 2026. Andreeva captured her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, while Svitolina captured titles in Auckland and Rome and reached another WTA 1000 final in Dubai.

The pair have met only twice, with Svitolina winning their only 2026 encounter at the Australian Open. Andreeva enters the year-end championships fresh off a runner-up finish in Beijing, while Svitolina reached back-to-back quarterfinals in Beijing and Wuhan.