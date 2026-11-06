Photos: The WTA Finals singles and doubles player portraits

The WTA Finals is the grand finale of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, a celebration of the best players in the world.

It's a celebration of their incredible ability and accomplishments on the court, but also their personalities and influence off of it. That was the spirit of this year's player portraits, honoring the finalists' individual fashion identities, their personal styles and the growing intersection of sports, fashion and culture.

The singles players were styled by Danyul Brown, featuring Fall/Winter 2026 and Resort 2027 collections from leading fashion houses. The doubles competitors were styled by Maren Taylor.

Getty Images' Anna Webber shot the official player portraits, which were complemented by Clara Balzary's editorial photography, featuring players in vignettes across fan-inspired settings at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Check out the photos below.

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The singles players

Elena Rybakina in Dior Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka paired her Gucci jacket, skirt, shoes and socks with a Nike bandeau. Anna Webber/Getty Images

Mirra Andreeva in head-to-toe Chanel Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Coco Gauff in Miu Miu Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Jessica Pegula in head-to-toe Chanel Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Elina Svitolina in Tom Ford Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Karolina Muchova stepped out in Balenciaga. Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Linda Noskova, the 2026 Wimbledon champion, showcased her self-described “tomboy” style with outerwear from The Frankie Shop paired with Missoni leather shorts and Miista knee-high boots. Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

The doubles teams

Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Cristina Bucsa. Melichar-Martinez drew inspiration from Julia Roberts' "Pretty Woman" polo match outfit, with her Ronny Kobo top and shorts paired with a Retrofete leather jacket and Stuart Weitzman heels. Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Demi Schuurs and Ellen Perez Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai. Mertens channeled her courtside couture in a vintage Dior set and ZBY heels. Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

The vignettes

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka with the one-of-a-kind MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, which will be awarded to the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals singles champion. Credit: Clara Balzary/WTA

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva Credit: Clara Balzary/WTA

Doubles stars trade competition for concessions, embracing their roles as fans at a reimagined WTA Finals café. Credit: Clara Balzary/WTA

Elina Svitolina, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova Credit: Clara Balzary/WTA

Credit: Clara Balzary/WTA

Hair and makeup styling was made possible by Glamsquad, Dermalogica, and mane, with each look celebrating the players’ individual beauty.