Photos: The WTA Finals singles and doubles player portraits

The WTA Finals is the grand finale of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, a celebration of the best players in the world.
It's a celebration of their incredible ability and accomplishments on the court, but also their personalities and influence off of it. That was the spirit of this year's player portraits, honoring the finalists' individual fashion identities, their personal styles and the growing intersection of sports, fashion and culture.
The singles players were styled by Danyul Brown, featuring Fall/Winter 2026 and Resort 2027 collections from leading fashion houses. The doubles competitors were styled by Maren Taylor.
Getty Images' Anna Webber shot the official player portraits, which were complemented by Clara Balzary's editorial photography, featuring players in vignettes across fan-inspired settings at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Check out the photos below.
Secure your seats for the WTA Finals
After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won.