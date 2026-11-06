Courtside couture: WTA Finals stars flip the script on tennis fashion

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – The world's best women's tennis players are stepping off the court and into a different role. Ahead of the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells, the WTA is flipping the script on its annual player portraits, reimagining the sport's biggest stars as spectators and style icons in a playful twist on the championship tradition.

As players prepare to take the ultimate stage at the season-ending championship (Nov. 8-15), this year's photography celebrates the personalities and individual fashion identities shaping women's tennis. From cheering in the stands to reveling in the championship atmosphere, the athletes embrace their roles as spectators and superfans to bring their personal style to life through the moments surrounding the sport.

Doubles stars trade competition for concessions, embracing their roles as fans at a reimagined WTA Finals café. Credit: Clara Balzary/WTA

Styled by Danyul Brown, singles players embraced a range of styles straight from the runway, featuring Fall/Winter 2026 and Resort 2027 collections from leading fashion houses.

The lineup included Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula in head-to-toe Chanel, Coco Gauff in Miu Miu, Elena Rybakina in Dior and Elina Svitolina in Tom Ford. Karolina Muchova stepped out in Balenciaga, while Aryna Sabalenka paired her Gucci jacket, skirt, shoes and socks with a Nike bandeau.

Linda Noskova, the 2026 Wimbledon champion, showcased her self-described "tomboy" style with outerwear from The Frankie Shop, paired with Missoni leather shorts and Miista knee-high boots.

Linda Noskova donned outerwear from The Frankie Shop, paired with Missoni leather shorts and Miista knee-high boots. Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

"My inspiration was more streetwear, more layers, and a little bit of a non-traditional look than what you'd expect for a tennis event," Noskova said. "Tennis is such a big platform and it can give us a voice outside of the court, which is the most important thing.

"We show ourselves as tennis players, but it's also our job to show ourselves and who we are as normal human beings, and not just professional athletes."

Maren Taylor styled the doubles players in playful interpretations of spectator style. Nicole Melichar-Martinez drew inspiration from Julia Roberts' "Pretty Woman" polo match outfit, with her Ronny Kobo top and shorts paired with a Retrofete leather jacket and Stuart Weitzman heels. And Elise Mertens channeled her own courtside couture in a vintage Dior set and ZBY heels.

Elise Mertens, posing alongside Zhang Shuai, channeled her own courtside couture in a vintage Dior set and ZBY heels. Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

"Back at Wimbledon, all the white clothes were also the elegancy of tennis and history," Mertens said. "That really inspired my outfit.”

Captured by Anna Webber for Getty Images, this year's portraits move beyond a traditional group image to spotlight each player’s individuality, offering a fresh approach to the WTA Finals tradition. Complementing the official portraits, editorial photography by Clara Balzary features players in smaller group vignettes across fan-inspired settings at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, from the stands to a reimagined concessions area. Select imagery will also be available to media through the WTA's official content collection.

Off-court style takes center stage as Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva show off their personalities in the 2026 player portrait collection. Credit: Clara Balzary/WTA

The annual portraits are just one expression of the WTA's growing presence at the intersection of sport, fashion and culture. This year's WTA Finals also features exclusive merchandise collaborations with global lifestyle brand Hello Kitty® and women's sports media and commerce brand TOGETHXR, bringing the energy and influence of women's tennis into fashion and fan experiences beyond the court.

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova bring their winning chemistry off the court and into the spotlight for the 2026 WTA Finals portraits. Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals begin Sunday, Nov. 8, as the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams compete for a share of the $10 million prize purse and the season-ending championship titles. Click here to learn more about the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals and buy tickets at wtatennis.com.

Hair and makeup styling was made possible by Glamsquad, Dermalogica, and mane, with each look celebrating the players’ individual beauty.