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Tournament News

Rain postpones Chennai title match between Tjen, Linette

Tournament News
1m read 08 Nov 2026 18h ago
Janice Tjen, Chennai 2026
Chennai Open 2026

Rain has postponed the Chennai Open final between top seed Janice Tjen and No. 3 seed Magda Linette to Monday.

Indonesia's Tjen will be looking to defend the crown she first won 12 months ago against Linette, who is bidding for her first title in more than two years. Tjen is also seeking to become the first repeat champion in Chennai.

Linette is also a two-time Chennai finalist, having been runner-up in 2022 to Linda Fruhvirtova.

The double final was managed to completion on Sunday, where the Swiss pairing of Naïma Karamoko and Simona Waltert defeated India's Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale, 6-2, 6-0 for their first title as a pair.

The countrywomen were contesting their first tournament together, and beat No. 1 seeds Momoko Kobori and Peangtarn Plipuech in the quarterfinals earlier in the week. Adkar and Bhosale, meanwhile, were the first all-Indian team to reach a doubles final on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and upset No. 2 seeds Weronika Falkowska and Alana Smith in the semifinals.

The singles final between Linetter and Tjen will be played at 11 a.m. local time on Monday.

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