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wta finals

Elena Rybakina withdraws from 2026 WTA Finals at Indian Wells with viral illness

Author: Cole Bambini
wta finals
1m read 07 Nov 2026 7h ago
Elena Rybakina
Getty Images

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells, citing a viral illness.

Marta Kostyuk will assume Rybakina's spot in Group 1, and will face Linda Noskova in the tournament's opening match on Sunday, in addition to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in subsequent round robin matches. 

"I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year,” Rybakina said in a statement. "I’ve had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete. I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season. The WTA Finals is a very special tournament and I wish everyone the best of luck this week. Can’t wait to be back in Indian Wells in March!”

Rybakina entered the season's year-end event as the defending champion, going undefeated at the 2025 edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the last qualifier. This season, she was the first singles qualifier after winning her third Grand Slam at the US Open, where she also took the No. 1 ranking.

Rybakina finishes her 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz with a 54-14 record and four titles -- Australian Open, Stuttgart, US Open and Ningbo. Despite the withdrawal, she earned the WTA year-end No. 1 singles ranking presented by PIF while in Tokyo.

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