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Social Buzz

Rapper Gunna cheers on Gauff at FAGE WTA Finals

Author: Brad Kallet
Social Buzz
2m read 09 Nov 2026 7h ago
gunna coco gauff wta finals indian wells 2026
Photo by Mauricio Paiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Coco Gauff had a very special supporter at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday evening.

Watching from the Court 2 stands during Gauff's 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula at the FAGE WTA Finals was rapper Gunna. Gunna, of course, recently featured Gauff in a starring role in his "Pop It" music video.

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"Shoutout Gunna, I saw you," Gauff said in her post-match on-court interview, in front of a sold-out crowd. "Thanks for coming. Thank you, appreciate it. Hey ya'll, go stream 'Pop It.'"

Find out where to watch the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells

They then had an opportunity to catch up after the match and snapped some photos. Gauff introduced him to her brother, and she presented the Grammy Awards nominee with a racquet, with "Pop it!!!" written on the grip.

Gauff and Gunna didn't know each other prior to their collaboration on "Pop It." His team reached out to Gauff cold, expecting a no. Even Gunna was surprised when she said yes. She regretted it at first, not wanting to fly down to Atlanta after the US Open, but ended up being thrilled with her decision.

"I'm so happy I did," the World No. 4 told reporters. "Even before it came out, him and his team were super nice and accommodating."

Now that they've struck up a friendship, Gauff is helping Gunna with his game. She encouraged him to fire his tennis coach and instead work with Tennis Channel commentator and former World No. 29 Chris Eubanks, her good friend who resides in Atlanta. (Gunna is also based there.)

"One of these days he said we'll get on the court," Gauff said. "But I gave him a mission to practice, and he hasn't followed up on that. So I reiterated it tonight. So we'll see if he can handle a rally next time. But when we actually served, he tried to return my serve. He touched it, but he didn't get it in the court."

Gauff's next opponent will be Linda Noskova, on Tuesday. If Gauff wins and Pegula beats Marta Kostyuk, Gauff will win Group 1 and advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2024, when she won the title.

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