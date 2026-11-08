FAGE WTA Finals Day 2 preview: Can Sabalenka even series with Muchova?

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Day 2 at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells features two first-timers and two returning players to the signature event.

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Aryna Sabalenka is set to make her sixth straight appearance at the WTA Finals, facing first-timer Karolina Muchova, while 2018 champion Elina Svitolina returns to year-end tournament for the first time in seven years and will face first-timer Mirra Andreeva.

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Ahead of the second day of the tournament, here’s the order of play and an in-depth preview of the singles matches.

Monday, Nov. 9: Day 2 schedule

All times local to Indian Wells (PST).

12 p.m.: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [7] Karolina Muchova

Followed by: [3] Mirra Andreeva vs. [6] Elina Svitolina

Followed by: [2] Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani vs. [7] Elise Mertens/Zhang Shuai

Followed by: [3] Guo Hanyu/Kristina Mladenovic vs. [5] Hsieh Su-wei/Jelena Ostapenko

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Muchova

Head-to-head: Muchova leads 3-2

Muchova holds a slight edge in the head-to-head through five meetings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, though Sabalenka won their lone 2026 encounter in Brisbane in January. Sabalenka enjoyed several high points this season, winning the Brisbane title and completing the Sunshine Double, but losing the No. 1 ranking to Rybakina and falling to her in the Australian Open and US Open finals should provide plenty of motivation as she looks to replicate her Indian Wells success at the WTA Finals.

Indian Wells was Sabalenka's happy place this season. She got engaged in Tennis Paradise, welcomed her puppy and captured her first Indian Wells title. Still, she views returning to the desert as completely different tournament, but hopes Indian Wells can be the place she wins her first WTA Finals championship.

"She really has variety in the game, approaches the net, great touch," Sabalenka said on Muchova. "We had a lot of great, tough battles, close matches. She's very challenging, moving well, heavy strokes, great serving, approaches the net. She's a tricky player to face."

For Muchova, 2026 was a breakthrough campaign that earned her a first appearance at the WTA Finals. Highlights included her first title in seven years in Doha, another crown in Bad Homburg and a second Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon.

Muchova was the last qualifier for the tournament, taking a "whatever happens, happens" approach, she said during her pre-event press conference. Muchova did not play following Wuhan, but prioritized resting and recovering.

"It's not my first year on the tour, so I think probably the experience, the fact that I know my body and myself, I kind of can be, in peace with the way that 'I'm, okay, I can't push my myself,'" Muchova said in her media day. "It's good to push yourself, but that would be really a little bit over the top and over my limits. For me and my career, the health and all around, that's been a key."

Mirra Andreeva vs. Elina Svitolina

Head-to-head: Series tied 1-1

A classic youth-versus-experience matchup pits Andreeva against Svitolina, but despite the gap in age and experience, both enjoyed career-best seasons in 2026. Andreeva captured her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, and will debut in the singles draw at the WTA Finals.

It'll be a new experience for her, and she said the tournament will require "150% of your focus" due to the format and playing a top player every day.

"Knowing that I was able to play well here last couple of years obviously gives me a little more confidence," said Andreeva, who won Indian Wells in 2025. "At the same time I feel like every single player that is playing this tournament also knows how to play great on every single surface."

The pair have met only twice, with Svitolina winning their only 2026 encounter at the Australian Open. Andreeva enters the year-end championships fresh off a runner-up finish in Beijing, while Svitolina reached back-to-back quarterfinals in Beijing and Wuhan.

Svitolina knows what it takes to win a WTA Finals, having done so eight years ago, and she is making her fourth overall appearance at the year-end event. Her 2026 season was highlighted by returning to the top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings, and capturing titles at Auckland and Rome, the latter of which was her third in the city.

She credits much of her 2026 success to her early finish of 2025 when she focused on recharging physically and mentally for this season.

"I give it a lot of credit because I was really exhausted last year with everything that was going on," Svitolina said. "Looking back, I'm really thankful that my team was on board with me on that. Sitting down with me, having conversations with taking time off, training, preparing for this season."