NEWPORT, R.I. -- Four-time major champion and former world No. 1 Ash Barty has been elected to receive the ultimate honor in tennis -- induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Player Category.

Four-time Paralympic gold medalist and 50-time major champion Shingo Kunieda of Japan has also been elected in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which recognizes candidates with a distinguished record of competitive achievement at the highest international level.

Barty and Kunieda received the news in intimate, surprise video calls led by Hall of Fame Co-Presidents Kim Clijsters and Patrick McEnroe. In a fitting tribute to their place among the sport's all-time greats, the calls featured personal congratulations messages delivered from nearly 20 fellow Hall of Famers -- including Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova and Jim Courier -- officially welcoming them to the exclusive club.

The moment will come full circle August 26-28, when the Class of 2027 will be joined by their fellow Hall of Famers in Newport, Rhode Island for the induction celebration.

Barty is a three-time major singles champion, winning majors at Roland Garros in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2022. She also captured her first major in doubles at the 2018 US Open. In singles, she rose to world No. 1 in 2019, holding the top spot for 121 total weeks (including 114 consecutive weeks). She finished as the year-end No. 1 for three straight years, from 2019 to 2021.

She ultimately retired atop the world rankings following her 2022 Australian Open victory. She is set to become the 35th Australian inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and the first Australian woman to receive the honor since 2013.

"I feel incredibly grateful and humbled to be elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame," said Barty. "I was fortunate to look up to so many Australian trailblazers who shaped the game and represented our country with such pride. To have my name mentioned alongside theirs is a surreal feeling.

"My career was a team effort, so this honor belongs just as much to my family, my coaches and everyone who helped me along the way."

Kunieda becomes Japan’s first inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Kunieda is the most decorated men’s wheelchair tennis player in history, winning a record 28 major singles titles and 50 major titles overall. A four-time Paralympic gold medalist, he became the first men’s wheelchair tennis player to complete a career Golden Slam, and he held the world No. 1 singles ranking for a record 582 weeks. Kunieda will become the eighth wheelchair tennis inductee since the Hall of Fame began recognizing the category in 2010.

"Being elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame is an incredible honor," said Kunieda. "My goal was always to push the limits of wheelchair tennis and share its excitement with the world. I am so grateful to my family, my team and everyone who supported me on this unforgettable journey. I’m so excited for the year ahead and to be inducted in Newport."

Induction celebration returns August 26-28, 2027

Returning for a third consecutive year, the induction celebration will continue its marquee programming for fans, including the Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments. Hall of Famers, celebrities and creators will take the court together in various mixed-doubles matches.

The festivities will also bring back the Fit for Fame Blazer Dinner and Fame Fest, packed with family-friendly games and activities, food trucks, craft cocktails and opportunities to engage with Hall of Famers across programming.

Tickets for the 2027 induction ceremony and full ITHF induction celebration experiences will go on sale in February. Fans can learn more about induction celebration offerings and subscribe for updates at tennisfame.com/induction.