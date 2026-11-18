The WTA Foundation Champions for Change Brunch presented by the City of Indian Wells was a rousing success, with 200 guests gathering to salute Mary Carillo, this year’s Champions for Change Award recipient.

Hot on the heels of her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame this past summer, Carillo was recognized for her contributions as a leader and role model promoting women’s sports throughout her 40-year broadcasting career, as well as her many volunteer efforts and role on the WTA Tour Board of Directors.

"From the first time I walked into a locker room at a Virginia Slims event, my life turned magical," said Carillo. "I was in the company of my heroes. I was a small part of something big and beautiful -- the Women’s Tennis Association. All I've ever wanted from that day on was to try to live up to the people who had given me a chance to belong.

"It’s what the WTA Foundation is all about -- giving girls and women a chance to change their lives, live their dreams. To be part of something magical. All this time later, all these friendships later, I still feel the same way."

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Previous recipients of the WTA Champions for Change Award include Peggy Michel, who is the assistant tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open, and Hall of Famer Rosie Casals, who founded the Love & Love Tennis Foundation. Connie Spooner, the first WTA trainer, and tournament directors Raquel Giscafre and Jane Stratton have also been honored, as has tournament promoter and sports attorney Larry W. King.

"We raised $125,000, achieving our goal and more, thanks to incredible local support to advance the mission of the WTA Foundation and its programs,” said WTA Foundation executive director Ann Austin. "In return, we will be providing $10,000 grants to four local foundations, as well as continuing to fund our national ACEing Cancer research program that is saving lives of women worldwide."

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2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the WTA Foundation. Over the past decade, $12 million has been raised to empower girls and women to live fully and support WTA communities worldwide through initiatives that promote equality, education, leadership, and health and wellness.