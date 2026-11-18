Icons Billie Jean King and Elton John have a long, storied history.

They've been close friends and confidantes for decades, and a couple of years after they first met, the WTA founder joined John on stage during a concert at Dodger Stadium.

She sang backup vocals that day in October 1975, and though she had a blast, she knew her musical limitations.

"I can't sing a lick," King said during her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night. "I said to the engineer, 'Shut my mic off.'"

King estimates that she's been to approximately 300 John concerts. And though the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer and pianist feared that he was bad luck when he attended King's matches, he's supported the 39-time Grand Slam champion's pursuits in many other ways.

One notable example is the song "Philadelphia Freedom," which John wrote for King and her then-team, the Philadelphia Freedoms.

King was floored at her friend's gesture, and more than five decades later it remains one of John's most celebrated hits. And it still means the world to King.

"It's still their anthem," King said of Philadelphians. "They love it. It became number one. And it's got that sound of Philadelphia in it. Oh my god, it's just so thrilling to hear that song."

King and Kimmel also touched on a multitude of other topics, including King's pursuit of equal prize money and the formation of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, her legendary Battle of the Sexes match against Bobby Riggs and going back to college to get her degree.

"It's 1972, I just won the US Open," King told Kimmel. "Won $10,000. Ilie Nastase won $25,000. And this has been going on for some time. I'm sitting with the media, steaming internally ... sweet on the outside. But I finally said, 'We're not coming back next year unless we get equal prize money.'"

That story, and many other gems, will be in the upcoming documentary "Give Me the Ball," which premieres on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 22.