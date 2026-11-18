The FAGE WTA Finals had a new look and feel in 2026, in Indian Wells for the first time with the desert as its backdrop.

The stunning change in scenery complemented the exceptional play on the court and the palpable buzz on the grounds. It was a perfect conclusion to a stellar and memorable WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season.

The lasting memories will be of Mirra Andreeva, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova holding their trophies, and they'll deservedly be remembered for their titles, but the story of the FAGE WTA Finals extends far beyond their championship runs.

Before we turn the page and look towards 2027, when the WTA Finals will begin its next chapter in Charlotte, we relive eight action-packed days in Indian Wells.

Day 1

The WTA Finals coming to Indian Wells for the first time drew much fanfare, and opening day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden was hugely anticipated.

It did not disappoint. Day 1 was sold out, and the energy in the stadium and on the ground was infectious. The landmark day was highlighted by two remarkable matches, the first of which was an all-American clash between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. Gauff won 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to kick off her campaign with a win.

Gauff pulls away from Pegula in the third set at the FAGE WTA Finals

Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad" fame watched that one from the seats, and he later called it "one of the greatest matches I have ever seen in my life."

Rapper Gunna was also on hand to watch that match. Gauff shouted him out in her post-match interview, and they shared a sweet moment later that evening.

Not to be outdone, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani edged Siniakova and Townsend 4-6, 6-1, [10-8]. That would not be their only meeting of the week.

Day 2

The Errani/Paolini win on Day 1 set the tone for a competitive, win-at-all-costs doubles tournament, and on Day 2 we got an even crazier doubles match.

Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic saved four match points in a thrilling 3-6, 6-1, [12-10] comeback win over Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko.

Guo, Mladenovic save four match points to win group opener at FAGE WTA Finals

Day 3

Pegula's loss to Gauff put her in a hole, and a loss to Marta Kostyuk on Day 3 would have been insurmountable. But Pegula, as consistent as they come, beat the Ukrainian 6-2, 7-5 to keep her semifinal hopes alive.

Then in the evening, Paolini and Errani pulled off another escape act, coming from a set down to beat Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 3-6, 6-2, [10-7]. The win sent them into the semifinals.

Errani, Paolini secure semifinal berth at FAGE WTA Finals with second straight win

Day 4

Elina Svitolina began the WTA Finals with very little momentum, and she quickly found herself in trouble in Indian Wells, losing in straight sets to Andreeva. Her second match looked bleak, too, as she fell behind a set to Karolina Muchova.

But then, the turnaround. Playing her first Finals in seven years, Svitolina dropped just four games over the next two sets to level her record and stay in contention.

The turnaround in the next match was even more surprising. Andreeva fell behind 4-1 to Aryna Sabalenka, then won 11 straight games, and 45 of the final 55 points, for the authoritative 6-4, 6-0 win in just 62 minutes.

Andreeva wins last 11 games to stun Sabalenka, reach FAGE WTA Finals semis

She secured the top spot in Group 2 with the win, becoming the youngest player to advance to the WTA Finals semifinals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

She was far from done.

Day 5

Day 5 provided the match of the tournament.

Needing a win to advance to the semifinals, Pegula saved a match point and earned the decisive break at 6-5 to beat a red-hot Linda Noskova 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-5. She became the first player in seven years to win a WTA Finals match after saving a match point, and advanced to the final four at the tournament for the third time.

Pegula saves match point, beats Noskova to advance to FAGE WTA Finals semis

We also had this exceptional shot from Gauff, who beat Kostyuk but was eliminated after Pegula's victory.

'What just happened!' Gauff scrambles all over the court to win crazy point at FAGE WTA Finals

Day 6

On Day 6, we had our first true knockout match. Sabalenka and Svitolina, both with 1-1 records entering this one, played for a spot in the semifinals, and it was Svitolina who advanced with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win.

Svitolina ousts Sabalenka at FAGE WTA Finals to book semifinal berth at Indian Wells

Svitolina returned to the semis for the first time since 2019, and Sabalenka was ousted in the group stage for the first time since 2021, when she made her Finals debut.

Later in the day, Siniakova was honored as the doubles year-end No. 1 for the sixth time, surpassing Martina Navratilova's five year-end No. 1 doubles finishes.

That preceded an incredible evening of doubles. In the opening match, Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani came from a set and a break down to beat Hsieh and Ostapenko 2-6, 7-6 (2), [10-3], clinching a semifinals berth. And in the final match of Day 6, Guo and Mladenovic also punched their ticket with a down-to-the-wire 6-7 (4), 6-3, [12-10] win over Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai. Mertens and Zhang had two match points in that one.

Day 7

Andreeva kicked off semifinal Saturday with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win over Pegula. She improved her record to 4-0 on the week and advanced to the final in her tournament debut.

Andreeva knocks out Pegula to secure spot in FAGE WTA Finals championship

Her unlikely semifinal opponent was Svitolina, who eased past Noskova 6-2, 6-1 to reach her third career WTA Finals championship match.

In doubles, Townsend and Siniakova beat Dabrowski and Stefani 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance to the championship match. Their opponents, in a rematch of the first group-stage match, would be Errani and Paolini, who beat Guo and Mladenovic 6-3, 6-4 in the final match of the day.

Day 8

Championship Sunday! The season-long qualification and the ensuing buildup and the excitement and the must-win group-stage matches ... it all led to this.

Andreeva beat Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 to cap off a dominant week and complete her breakthrough season. She didn't drop a single set in her WTA Finals debut, becoming just the fourth player to do that since the round-robin format returned in 2003, and at 19 years old became the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Ten sets and a trophy! Andreeva beats Svitolina to sweep the FAGE WTA Finals

Her reward? 1,500 ranking points, $3.37 million and a one-of-a-kind Mercedes-AMG SL 55.

After the match, she gave one of her trademark "I want to thank myself" speeches, as only she can.

‘I want to thank myself’ and other highlights from Andreeva’s trophy speech

Then in the doubles final, Townsend and Siniakova got their revenge on Errani and Paolini to win their first WTA Finals title together. It was their sixth title of 2026, and it put a bow on a season in which they captured the career Grand Slam as a team.