The FAGE WTA Finals was the perfect culmination of a memorable WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season.

The top eight players in the world, plus a couple of alternates, battled in the desert over eight action-packed days. In the end, it was first-time qualifier Mirra Andreeva left standing, completing the breakthrough season of her career. She was joined in the winner's circle by the dynastic doubles team of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Andreeva, Siniakova and Townsend were the champions, and the unquestionable winners of the week, but the highlights from the first WTA Finals at Indian Wells extend well beyond their monumental runs.

Here were the best and most memorable moments from a landmark WTA Finals.

Star of the Week

Mirra Andreeva

Naturally. Andreeva, playing the WTA Finals for the first time, left no question as to who the best player on the court was.

She won five straight matches without dropping a set, including a couple of bagels over Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. In only one of her 10 sets did she lose more than four games. The 19-year-old won 61 of her 87 games, a 70.1% winning percentage second only to Iga Swiatek's 75.6% in 2023.

Since round-robin play returned to the Finals in 2003, Andreeva became just the fourth player to win the title without dropping a set, joining Swiatek, Serena Williams (twice) and Justine Henin. She also became the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

It was the perfect bow on the season of Andreeva's career, one in which she won her first career major at Roland Garros and moved up to No. 2 in the PIF WTA Rankings. She ends 2026 on the highest of high notes, and will enter 2027 with a real shot to overtake Elena Rybakina for No. 1 in the world.

Doubles Team of the Week

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend

What a sensational season it was for Siniakova and Townsend, who completed the career Grand Slam together at the US Open in September. Two months later, third time was a charm for the duo as they captured their first WTA Finals championship as a team.

Their week got off to a deflating start, with a 4-6, 6-1, [10-8] loss to Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the opening group-stage match. But after three consecutive wins brought them to the final, they got their revenge with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over the Italians to win the title.

It was their sixth title of the season, following wins in Miami, Indian Wells, Madrid, at Roland Garros and at the US Open.

Siniakova finishes the season as the year-end doubles World No. 1 for a record sixth time, surpassing Martina Navratilova's previous record of five year-end No. 1 finishes.

Surprise Run of the Week

Elina Svitolina

Taking Andreeva out of the question for a second, we must give our flowers to Svitolina, the No. 6 seed who was playing this tournament for the first time in seven years.

She came into the Finals with little momentum and got off to a less-than-stellar start, with a straight-sets loss to Andreeva and a first-set deficit to Karolina Muchova. On the brink of elimination, she rallied to beat Muchova, edged Sabalenka in a three-set do-or-die match and then knocked off a surging Linda Noskova in the semifinals. Though she lost the final to Andreeva, she was the only player to take five games off her in a set.

Svitolina ousts Sabalenka at FAGE WTA Finals to book semifinal berth at Indian Wells

Best Singles Match of the Week

Jessica Pegula d. Linda Noskova, group stage

How's this for clutch? Needing a win to advance to the semifinals, Pegula saved a match point and earned a decisive break at 6-5 in the third set to pull off a thrilling 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-5 victory over Noskova. Pegula became the first player in seven years to win a WTA Finals match after saving a match point.

Pegula saves match point, beats Noskova to advance to FAGE WTA Finals semis

Best Doubles Match of the Week

Guo Hanyu/Kristina Mladenovic d. Hsieh Su-wei/Jelena Ostapenko, group stage

The dramatics started early in the group stage at Indian Wells. In their first match, Guo and Kristina Mladenovic saved four match points in a 3-6, 6-1, [12-10] comeback win over Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko.

Guo, Mladenovic save four match points to win group opener at FAGE WTA Finals

Best Shot of the Week

Coco Gauff's mad scramble and overhead winner

Gauff is one of the hardest players in the world to beat, in large part because she covers the court exceptionally well and her motor never stops running.

That was evident on this unfathomable point, in which Gauff scrambled to all corners of the court before winning it with an overhead.

'What just happened!' Gauff scrambles all over the court to win crazy point at FAGE WTA Finals

Best Social Moment of the Week

Gunna cheers on Coco

Gauff recently starred in Gunna's "Pop It" music video, and the rapper showed his appreciation and love for the World No. 4 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, cheering her on during her match against Pegula.

After the match, Gauff introduced him to her brother and presented the Grammy Awards nominee with a racquet, which you'll notice has "Pop it!!!" written on the grip.

The Fashion Statement of the Week

The official player portraits

This year's portraits honored the finalists' individual fashion identities, their personal styles and the growing intersection of sports, fashion and culture. Scroll though all the creative looks below.

Best Collab of the Week

The WTA Clubhouse

Ahead of the Finals, the WTA and Mercedes-Benz brought together leading names from sports, music and entertainment for the latest edition of the WTA Clubhouse.

Held at the Mercedes-Benz Studio in Beverly Hills, the evening was co-hosted by Townsend and actress Halle Bailey, and guests included Jordan Chiles, Kristin Davis, Ciara Miller, Kiki Rice, Betty Who and Cody Simpson.

The Best Stat of the Week

45 of 55

After trailing Sabalenka 4-1 in the opening set in the group stage, Andreeva won 11 straight games to pull off the stunning turnaround 6-4, 6-0.

But even more surprising than 11 consecutive games was the fact that she took 45 of the final 55 points in the match. Unbelievable regardless of who the opponent is, but inexplicable when it's against a four-time Grand Slam champion who only recently spent 99 weeks atop the PIF WTA Rankings.