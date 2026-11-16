'Consistent, happy and work': Andreeva sums up her 2026 season after winning the FAGE WTA Finals

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Mirra Andreeva came into the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals with something to prove, and it started with a comment she saw on social media.

"A person said that I won Roland Garros without one single Top 10 win," she told wtatennis.com shortly after winning the title. "I was actually thinking about it, and that was true."

Before this week, Andreeva had one Top 10 win on the season, a three-set victory over then-No. 4 Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart. She lost the other five.

In Indian Wells, she left little room for doubt. Andreeva beat Top 10 opponents all week and did not drop a set on her way to the title, becoming the third player to do that since the round-robin format began in 2003.

Andreeva also won titles in Adelaide, Linz and at Roland Garros this year, and she finishes the 2026 season leading the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz with 55 wins. She capped it off by winning the 55th edition of the FAGE WTA Finals, and she took home a Mercedes-AMG SL 55 as well.

"Heading into the tournament, I was trying to prove myself that I'm going to play against Top 10 players, and I can win against Top 10 players," Andreeva said. "That's what I was trying to prove myself. Usually, no other comments really actually get into my head, but this one did, so it was important for me to prove that person, and to myself that I can do it."

In three words, Andreeva described her 2026 campaign as "consistent, happy and work," a testament to the success and new level she achieved over the course of the season. She won four titles, made two other finals as well as a Stuttgart semifinal run and five additional quarterfinals.

Andreeva heads into 2027 as the new World No. 2 in the PIF WTA Rankings and is within striking distance of the top spot. She is just under 300 points behind World No. 1 Elena Rybakina.

After the final, Andreeva spoke to wtatennis.com at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Here's more from that conversation.

Regarding the comment, how much are you scrolling through social media and reading these types of comments?

Andreeva: I really try not to because I've had a very bad experience one time when I was just starting to play 15Ks. Since then, I'm like, "No way, I'm reading those comments again."

When I'm playing a tournament, I really try to spend as less time as possible on social media, try not to really check what people say, and then really just be focused on the tournament, spend more time with my team.

The winning moment from every angle 🙌 Mirra Andreeva, a champion on #TheUltimateStage! #FAGEWTAFinals https://t.co/jZ8ikbBG2h — wta (@WTA) November 15, 2026

Aside from the titles, what were the biggest strides that you made as a tennis player?

Andreeva: First, I'm going to go with my serve because I feel we've been working on that a lot, especially also after Beijing. I really wanted to work on my placement, and I really wanted to have more percentage of my first serve

I would also go with the movement on court, because we've also been working a lot, and we're working hard on how to get myself to move fast, to get to a lot of balls, to make my opponents' lives uncomfortable by putting a lot of balls back in the court. Not just putting them back, but also making them uncomfortable.

Also, my mental side, because I've also been working on that very hard. There's a lot of things that I'm working on, apparently, that you guys also don't really see.

You're officially No. 2. Climbing the ranks within the Top 10 can be difficult. Did you think you would get to this ranking quite quickly in your career?

Andreeva: No, I actually never thought about rankings a lot. I try to focus on the tournaments that I have in front of me and how to perform well. When you do well, the ranking just follows along, and you become higher in the rankings. After Beijing, I knew that I would be No. 3, and that was already great. That would be an amazing, great finish of the season.

I didn't think that I would be No. 2, because I don't really follow how many points I have, how many points other players have. So that's of course an even nicer ending to the season for me.

The World No. 1 ranking is within reach heading into the 2027 Australian Swing. How much do you anticipate that being a focus?

Andreeva: I'm not going to focus on that yet, especially in the beginning of the season. The beginning of the season for me is one of the hardest parts of the year, where you have to get the match rhythm back, where you have to play good in order to defend the points.

For me, it would be more important where I finish the year. I'm not going to think about it too much in the beginning, maybe closer to the end of next year, to see where I stand and what are the odds of me finishing higher or lower in the rankings.

Are you going to name the new Mercedes you won?

Andreeva: Honestly, I never thought about it. Maybe I will, but I need to think about a really good one because it's the very first car that I won. I will need to think about a good name, but I don't know if I will name it, though. I'll think about it.

Any offseason plans unrelated to tennis?

Andreeva: For sure, no tennis for some time. I will watch how other people suffer, and how they are nervous and how they work hard when I'm just laying on the couch. That's the best thing.

I'll just spend more time with my family because I don't get to spend a lot of time with them, and I prioritize them at this point of my life. So first is getting some family time, and then maybe have some time left. I'll go somewhere warm and nice, but we'll see how the timing works.