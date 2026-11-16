Vote: What was the best shot of the FAGE WTA Finals?

The FAGE WTA Finals featured the top eight players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz -- plus a couple of alternates, as it turned out -- and the competitors at Indian Wells certainly played like it.
We were treated to some incredible matches in the desert, and with them came some impeccable shot-making.
We've rounded up the best shots from a memorable WTA Finals. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite below.
Mirra Andreeva's backhand volley winner
Tied at 5-all in the first set of the final, Andreeva grabbed a 30-0 lead on Elina Svitolina's serve with a backhand volley winner.
Elina Svitolina's crosscourt forehand winner
On the next point, Svitolina ended a marathon rally with a gorgeous crosscourt forehand winner.
Mirra Andreeva's forehand down the line
With Jessica Pegula one point away from taking a 3-1 lead in the first set, Andreeva stayed aggressive and brought it back to deuce with a punishing forehand down the line.
Mirra Andreeva's perfectly-angled crosscourt winner on the run
Later in the game, on her third break-point opportunity, Andreea converted it with a perfectly-angled crosscourt winner on the run.
Elina Svitolina's drop-shot winner
Serving for the first set against Aryna Sabalenka, Svitolina matched Sabalenka's power and then pulled the string, winning the first point of the game with a perfectly-executed drop shot.
Coco Gauff's mad scramble and overhead winner
Gauff is one of the hardest players in the world to beat, in large part because she covers the court exceptionally well and her motor never stops running.
That was evident on this unfathomable point, in which Gauff scrambled to all corners of the court before winning it with an overhead.
Coco Gauff's crosscourt backhand sets up winner on the run
Pushed to the corner by Pegula, Gauff hit a short crosscourt backhand that left Pegula far beyond the alley. As Pegula sprinted back to the middle of the court, Gauff placed a precise winner behind her.
Jessica Pegula's crosscourt backhand volley
Earlier in the match, Pegula took an aggressive approach, with an eye on ending points early. She took a 40-15 lead in the fourth game with a crosscourt backhand volley, eliciting applause from Gauff.
Jessica Pegula's forehand volley winner
Late in the second, with Pegula leading 5-4, 40-all, she again came to the net and grabbed the advantage with a forehand volley winner.
Linda Noskova's running forehand winner down the line
At 1-1 in the opening set against Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova hit a lunging forehand from behind the baseline to stay in the point, then followed it up with a backhand to the middle of the court. Kostyuk, waiting at net, hit a short slice, but Noskova got there and sailed a winner over her head and down the line to grab the break point.