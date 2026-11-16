Vote: What was the best shot of the FAGE WTA Finals?

The FAGE WTA Finals featured the top eight players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz -- plus a couple of alternates, as it turned out -- and the competitors at Indian Wells certainly played like it.

We were treated to some incredible matches in the desert, and with them came some impeccable shot-making.

We've rounded up the best shots from a memorable WTA Finals. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite below.

Mirra Andreeva's backhand volley winner

Tied at 5-all in the first set of the final, Andreeva grabbed a 30-0 lead on Elina Svitolina's serve with a backhand volley winner.

Elina Svitolina's crosscourt forehand winner

On the next point, Svitolina ended a marathon rally with a gorgeous crosscourt forehand winner.

Svitolina, Andreeva exchange great points late in first set of FAGE WTA Finals championship

Mirra Andreeva's forehand down the line

With Jessica Pegula one point away from taking a 3-1 lead in the first set, Andreeva stayed aggressive and brought it back to deuce with a punishing forehand down the line.

Mirra Andreeva's perfectly-angled crosscourt winner on the run

Later in the game, on her third break-point opportunity, Andreea converted it with a perfectly-angled crosscourt winner on the run.

Andreeva impresses with pair of winners in FAGE WTA Finals semis

Elina Svitolina's drop-shot winner

Serving for the first set against Aryna Sabalenka, Svitolina matched Sabalenka's power and then pulled the string, winning the first point of the game with a perfectly-executed drop shot.

Svitolina catches Sabalenka off guard with clever drop shot at FAGE WTA Finals

Coco Gauff's mad scramble and overhead winner

Gauff is one of the hardest players in the world to beat, in large part because she covers the court exceptionally well and her motor never stops running.

That was evident on this unfathomable point, in which Gauff scrambled to all corners of the court before winning it with an overhead.

'What just happened!' Gauff scrambles all over the court to win crazy point at FAGE WTA Finals

Coco Gauff's crosscourt backhand sets up winner on the run

Pushed to the corner by Pegula, Gauff hit a short crosscourt backhand that left Pegula far beyond the alley. As Pegula sprinted back to the middle of the court, Gauff placed a precise winner behind her.

Hot shot: Gauff's crosscourt backhand sets up on the run winner

Jessica Pegula's crosscourt backhand volley

Earlier in the match, Pegula took an aggressive approach, with an eye on ending points early. She took a 40-15 lead in the fourth game with a crosscourt backhand volley, eliciting applause from Gauff.

Jessica Pegula's forehand volley winner

Late in the second, with Pegula leading 5-4, 40-all, she again came to the net and grabbed the advantage with a forehand volley winner.

Pegula shows off touch with impressive pair of shots at net

Linda Noskova's running forehand winner down the line

At 1-1 in the opening set against Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova hit a lunging forehand from behind the baseline to stay in the point, then followed it up with a backhand to the middle of the court. Kostyuk, waiting at net, hit a short slice, but Noskova got there and sailed a winner over her head and down the line to grab the break point.