INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- After completing the career Slam as a pair at the US Open, the one tournament Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend needed to check off was the FAGE WTA Finals.

The duo did just that at Indian Wells, winning the year-end championships and ending their most successful season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz as a pair. They went 6-0 in finals, completed the Sunshine Double and won two Grand Slams.

Furthermore, Siniakova clinched the 2026 WTA Year-End World No. 1 Doubles Ranking presented by PIF for a record sixth time. She's held the doubles No. 1 ranking for 209 weeks in her career, second-most in WTA history.

After the final, wtatennis.com spoke to the champion duo at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Here's more from the conversation.

'I'm so proud of us': Townsend, Siniakova on what a WTA Finals title means

Congratulations on a spectacular season. As a team, you've completed the career Slam, and the WTA Finals was the last tournament to check off. How does it feel to complete in the year and win the year-end championships.

Townsend: I'm really proud of us. We got to the final in 2024, and we got close. Last year, we made semis, but still it felt far away. I'm really proud of the way that we were able to finish such an amazing season that was by far our most successful season, the most titles that we've won. History was created on several different fronts.

I'm so proud of us as a team, and both of us have really grown individually. We've grown as players and we've grown as a team. I'm going to enjoy this. I know Kat's going to enjoy it, and we're gonna use this momentum to build into the next season.

Siniakova: The season was incredible. As I said, I want to settle down, enjoy it, think about it, because lots of memories, lots of incredible titles. We had fun, so nothing is taken for granted. We are ready for the next one.

What did you think of the event in Indian Wells?

Siniakova: I was definitely enjoying my time here. I love this place, it's really tennis paradise. I was a little bit afraid of the weather, but I think it was very good, very sunny. It felt strange to kind of have it even more calm and everything just for us, but definitely was good change. We got a title, so I'm just happy how all two weeks went.

Townsend: It was great. I could move around how I wanted. I didn't have to worry about soccer balls flying in my face on the field. It was great just to be able to have the space, and we know there are so many people during these two weeks of Indian wells being a combined event.

It was really nice for all of us to stretch out, to relax, to enjoy it, but we're looking forward to coming back in March. As Kat said, this is tennis paradise. It's such a beautiful place. It's so relaxing. The weather was phenomenal. It held up amazing. We spoke about it on the court, but big credit to everyone who was able to get this together, be able to bring this event to life.

Our 2026 year-end champions 🏆 #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/BHVqUJc7SK — wta (@WTA) November 17, 2026

Katerina, you finished your sixth year as the year-end No. 1. With 209 weeks as the top doubles player in the world, you're knocking on the doorstep of Martina Navratilova's record of 237 weeks as the doubles No. 1. What does it mean to you to consistently repeat the feat over your time on tour?

Siniakova: I'm definitely, very proud, very happy. I'm super excited that I can keep it up, and prove that I'm in the right spot belonging there. This one was tricky one for me. I had it more in my mind that I want it.

I'm always saying if you focus on your game, play well, and you kind of get a title, then the ranking goes with it. It's very big reward for me, and definitely very happy and hungry.

Taylor, one of the highlights of your week was having your son with you the whole time. How special was it to have him in Indian Wells?

Townsend: He's my good luck charm for sure. Every time he's come to places, I do really well. I was supposed to send him home on Saturday, and all this stuff happened. I was like 'you can stay.' I'm really glad that he did. It's amazing.

For me, I think that it helps me so much to turn off and kind of switch my mind from everything that's going on here. I haven't had a day off, so it's been full on matches, practice, and everything.

When I leave, I'm able to be a mom, relax and enjoy. It's super special for me. I'm happy that I have these photos and these memories. I wasn't able to be there for his birthday, and before the finals, I was in the locker room crying because I wanted to be there, but I also wanted to be here.

I'm happy that I didn't have to choose, and that he can see what I do. He can see that it matters, and that when I'm gone for those extended amounts of time, that it's not for no reason. I think for him to be here and experience this, have these memories and create these memories with me, Kat. It's a once in a lifetime thing. It's super special.