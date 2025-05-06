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The key to Ruse's success in Linz? Lots of schnitzel, apparently
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Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Linz?
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Entire Top 20 will be in Rome for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia
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Sabalenka pulls out of Stuttgart with an injury
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will miss the upcoming Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart with an injury. She's still scheduled to play the Mutua Madrid Open at the end of the month, and then Rome after that.
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'Bad for everybody': Pegula, Keys comment on Swiatek hitting with Rafa
Iga Swiatek is training for the Clay-Court swing at the Rafa Nadal Academy. That's good news for her, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys said, and bad news for every other player on the WTA Tour.
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Stuttgart 411: Dates, top players, withdrawals, prize money and more
The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix has a loaded field, including 6 of the Top 10 players in the world. Here's everything you need to know about the WTA 500 tournament, including important dates, withdrawals, prize money and more.
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Week in review: Pegula goes back to back and an unlikely breakthrough
Jessica Pegula reigned supreme again in Charleston, Yuliia Starodubtseva had the week of her career, Bianca Andreescu got back in the win column and more in the latest week in review.
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Vote: What was the best shot of the week?
We've rounded up the five hottest shots from the WTA tournaments in Charleston and Bogota this week. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and make sure to vote for your favorite.
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Linz 411: Dates, draws, format, seeds, wild cards and prize money
From schedules to seeds and prize money, here’s your complete guide on the 35th edition of the Linz Open.
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WTA stars give their Disney Channel Mount Rushmore
Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Peyton Stearns and Iva Jovic gave their Disney Channel Mount Rushmore at the Credit One Charleston Open, and Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff were the two most popular picks.
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