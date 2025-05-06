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Clay-Court Swing

The WTA Clay-Court Swing brings ten tournaments of grit, glamour and unmissable rivalries across three continents. The clay chapter begins.

  • elena gabriela ruse linz 2026
    Social Buzz

    The key to Ruse's success in Linz? Lots of schnitzel, apparently

    1m read 1d ago
  • lilli tagger linz 2026
    Hot Shots

    Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Linz?

    3m read 1d ago
  • jasmine paolini rome 2025
    Tournament News

    Entire Top 20 will be in Rome for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia

    2m read 2d ago
  • sabalenka miami 2026

    Sabalenka pulls out of Stuttgart with an injury

    World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will miss the upcoming Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart with an injury. She's still scheduled to play the Mutua Madrid Open at the end of the month, and then Rome after that.

    1m read 2d ago
  • iga swiatek miami 2025
    Social Buzz

    'Bad for everybody': Pegula, Keys comment on Swiatek hitting with Rafa

    Iga Swiatek is training for the Clay-Court swing at the Rafa Nadal Academy. That's good news for her, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys said, and bad news for every other player on the WTA Tour.

    2m read 3d ago
  • porsche tennis grand prix stuttgart 2025
    Tournament News

    Stuttgart 411: Dates, top players, withdrawals, prize money and more

    The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix has a loaded field, including 6 of the Top 10 players in the world. Here's everything you need to know about the WTA 500 tournament, including important dates, withdrawals, prize money and more.

    4m read 2d ago
  • Jessica pegula charleston 2026
    Register to view analysis

    Week in review: Pegula goes back to back and an unlikely breakthrough

    Jessica Pegula reigned supreme again in Charleston, Yuliia Starodubtseva had the week of her career, Bianca Andreescu got back in the win column and more in the latest week in review.

    6m read 5d ago
  • Diana Shnaider, Charleston 2026
    Hot Shots

    Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

    We've rounded up the five hottest shots from the WTA tournaments in Charleston and Bogota this week. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and make sure to vote for your favorite.

    3m read 1w ago
  • Alexandrova Linz General Court shot
    Tournament News

    Linz 411: Dates, draws, format, seeds, wild cards and prize money

    From schedules to seeds and prize money, here’s your complete guide on the 35th edition of the Linz Open.

    3m read 1w ago
  • jessica pegula charleston 2026
    Social Buzz

    WTA stars give their Disney Channel Mount Rushmore

    Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Peyton Stearns and Iva Jovic gave their Disney Channel Mount Rushmore at the Credit One Charleston Open, and Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff were the two most popular picks.

    2m read 1w ago
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