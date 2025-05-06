Coaches

Get news about coaches from across the WTA Tour, highlighting strategy, statistics, analysis and more.

  • Dinara Safina
    Player Feature

    Safina steps back into the arena, this time in Shnaider’s corner

    4m read 2w ago
  • Diana_Shnaider_-_Australian_Open_2025_-_Day_4-DSC_8305
    Social Buzz

    Shnaider tabs former World No. 1 Dinara Safina as coach

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Renzo_Furlan_-_BNP_Paribas_Open_2025_-_Day_4-DSC_5942A

    Paolini announces split with 2024 WTA Coach of the Year Furlan

    1m read 1mo ago
  • Mirra Andreeva
    Player Feature

    Andreeva and Martinez find their groove in a fast-forming coaching duo

    Seventeen-year-old Mirra Andreeva’s rapid climb into the WTA’s Top 10 has come with guidance, structure, and plenty of laughs from coach Conchita Martinez.

    5m read 1mo ago
  • Bjorn Fratangelo Australian Open 2025
    features

    Coaches Corner: Fratangelo on Keys' new 'tools' for Australian Open Final

    Facing the World No.1, Madison Keys will need to deliver the performance of her career in the Australian Open final. Her coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, believes she has both the focus and firepower to pull off a career-defining victory.

    3m read 3mo ago
  • Zheng Qinwen Pere Riba WTA Finals 2024

    With Riba sidelined, Zheng Qinwen adds Bottini to her coaching team

    While her coach recovers from surgery, Zheng Qinwen will have experienced ATP Tour coach Dante Bottini in the coaching box at the Australian Open.

    2m read 4mo ago
  • Donna_Vekic_-_China_Open_2024_-_Day_4-DSC_1505
    Social Buzz

    Vekic adds 2018 WTA Coach of the Year Sascha Bajin to team

    Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic is adding 2018 WTA Coach of the Year Sascha Bajin to her team for 2025.

    2m read 5mo ago
  • Coaches inclusion

    WTA Coach Inclusion Program expands: 2025 Applications now open

    The program, which is run in partnership with the USTA, Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), and the Gooding Todero Academy, will join the Great Britan and APAC Region Coach Inclusion Programs in 2025.

    1m read 6mo ago
  • Iga Swiatek, US Open 2024

    Swiatek announces hire of Wim Fissette as new coach

    World No.1 Iga Swiatek has hired Wim Fissette as her new coach as she prepares for the WTA Finals Riyadh.

    2m read 5mo ago
  • Naomi Osaka
    Player Feature

    Osaka wins first match under new coach Mouratoglou in Beijing

    Naomi Osaka won 10 of the last 12 games to race past Lucia Bronzetti at the China Open. After the win, she spoke about her decision to hire Patrick Mouratoglou as her new coach.

    3m read 5mo ago
