Paolini announces split with 2024 WTA Coach of the Year Furlan
Player Feature
Andreeva and Martinez find their groove in a fast-forming coaching duo
Seventeen-year-old Mirra Andreeva’s rapid climb into the WTA’s Top 10 has come with guidance, structure, and plenty of laughs from coach Conchita Martinez.
features
Coaches Corner: Fratangelo on Keys' new 'tools' for Australian Open Final
Facing the World No.1, Madison Keys will need to deliver the performance of her career in the Australian Open final. Her coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, believes she has both the focus and firepower to pull off a career-defining victory.
With Riba sidelined, Zheng Qinwen adds Bottini to her coaching team
While her coach recovers from surgery, Zheng Qinwen will have experienced ATP Tour coach Dante Bottini in the coaching box at the Australian Open.
Social Buzz
Vekic adds 2018 WTA Coach of the Year Sascha Bajin to team
Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic is adding 2018 WTA Coach of the Year Sascha Bajin to her team for 2025.
WTA Coach Inclusion Program expands: 2025 Applications now open
The program, which is run in partnership with the USTA, Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), and the Gooding Todero Academy, will join the Great Britan and APAC Region Coach Inclusion Programs in 2025.
Swiatek announces hire of Wim Fissette as new coach
World No.1 Iga Swiatek has hired Wim Fissette as her new coach as she prepares for the WTA Finals Riyadh.
Player Feature
Osaka wins first match under new coach Mouratoglou in Beijing
Naomi Osaka won 10 of the last 12 games to race past Lucia Bronzetti at the China Open. After the win, she spoke about her decision to hire Patrick Mouratoglou as her new coach.
