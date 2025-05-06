Singles

  • IMG_4952
    Match Reaction

    Gauff becomes first American to reach Rome final since 2016

    3m read 7h ago
  • Paolini - 2025 Rome SF
    Tournament News

    Gauff vs. Paolini: Everything you need to know about the Rome final

    6m read 5h ago
  • Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
    Match Reaction

    Paolini becomes third Italian woman in Open Era to reach Rome final

    3m read 6h ago
  • Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_9-DSC_9962A
    Match Reaction

    Zheng ends Sabalenka’s winning streak to reach the final four in Rome

    Zheng Qinwen earned her first win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in their seventh all-time encounter in Rome, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

    2m read 1d ago
  • Stearns - 2025 Rome QF
    previews

    Four remain in Rome: Gauff, Zheng, Paolini and Stearns eye a spot in Saturday’s final

    Fresh off her win over World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen looks to keep her momentum against Coco Gauff, while hometown favorite Jasmine Paolini takes on the tournament’s surprise survivor, Peyton Stearns

    5m read 1d ago
  • Coco Gauff
    Match Reaction

    Gauff edges Andreeva in tense finish to return to the Rome semifinals

    Coco Gauff kept her cool down the stretch of the second set, navigating a tense tiebreak against Mirra Andreeva to reach her third career semifinal in Rome.

    4m read 1d ago
  • Stearns - 2025 Rome QF
    Match Reaction

    History made: Stearns is first player to win three straight third-set tiebreaks

    With her latest thrilling victory in Rome, Peyton Stearns became the first player in the Open Era to win three consecutive matches in third-set tiebreaks.

    3m read 1d ago
  • Diane Parry, Rouen 2025
    Tournament News

    Parry, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Jovic receive Roland Garros wild cards

    Diane Parry, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Iva Jovic and Lois Boisson have all been awarded Roland Garros main-draw wild cards this year.

    3m read 2d ago
  • Sabalenka - 2025 Rome 4R
    Tournament News

    Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome

    Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns have locked up their final four spots in Rome. Now it’s up to the World No. 1 and the Olympic champion to close out the lineup.

    4m read 1d ago
  • Jasmine Paolini
    Match Reaction

    Paolini closes with a flourish to reach her first Rome semifinal

    Trailing by a set and two breaks, Jasmine Paolini ran off six straight games in the third to advance to her third WTA 1000 semifinal and first in Rome

    3m read 2d ago
