Zheng ends Sabalenka’s winning streak to reach the final four in Rome
Zheng Qinwen earned her first win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in their seventh all-time encounter in Rome, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Four remain in Rome: Gauff, Zheng, Paolini and Stearns eye a spot in Saturday’s final
Fresh off her win over World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen looks to keep her momentum against Coco Gauff, while hometown favorite Jasmine Paolini takes on the tournament’s surprise survivor, Peyton Stearns
Gauff edges Andreeva in tense finish to return to the Rome semifinals
Coco Gauff kept her cool down the stretch of the second set, navigating a tense tiebreak against Mirra Andreeva to reach her third career semifinal in Rome.
History made: Stearns is first player to win three straight third-set tiebreaks
With her latest thrilling victory in Rome, Peyton Stearns became the first player in the Open Era to win three consecutive matches in third-set tiebreaks.
Parry, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Jovic receive Roland Garros wild cards
Diane Parry, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Iva Jovic and Lois Boisson have all been awarded Roland Garros main-draw wild cards this year.
Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome
Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns have locked up their final four spots in Rome. Now it’s up to the World No. 1 and the Olympic champion to close out the lineup.
Paolini closes with a flourish to reach her first Rome semifinal
Trailing by a set and two breaks, Jasmine Paolini ran off six straight games in the third to advance to her third WTA 1000 semifinal and first in Rome
