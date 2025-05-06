Doubles

Get news featuring your favorite WTA doubles players and teams, their statistics, tournament matchups, and more.

  • Belinda Bencic, Abu Dhabi 2025
    Player Feature

    Mother’s Day on tour: Players reshaping the comeback conversation

    6m read 3d ago
  • Kalinskaya, Cirstea - 2025 Madrid doubles final
    Match Reaction

    In team debut, Cirstea and Kalinskaya claim Madrid doubles title

    2m read 1w ago
  • WTA players and Real Madrid
    Social Buzz

    Jabeur, Haddad Maia and more visit Real Madrid City during Madrid Open

    1m read 2w ago
  • Iga Swiatek
    Tournament News

    Courtside Changeover: Breakthroughs, setbacks and second chances in Madrid

    A breakout run from Yuliia Starodubtseva, a gritty comeback from Belinda Bencic and another clay-court statement from Iga Swiatek have defined the first week of the Mutua Madrid Open.

    6m read 2w ago
  • Jelena Ostapenko, Stuttgart 2025
    Match Reaction

    'I hope the Latvian police aren't watching!': Ostapenko on need for speed

    Jelena Ostapenko discussed her love of fast cars, rollercoasters and the need for fearlessness in doubles after her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix firs-round win.

    2m read 4w ago
  • Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider - 2025 Miami doubles final
    Match Reaction

    Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider take home Miami Open doubles title

    Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider won an all-unseeded doubles final in Miami on Sunday, outlasting Cristina Bucsa and Miyu Kato to capture the Miami Open presented by Itaú.

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Muhammad / Schuurs - 2025 Indian Wells final
    Match Reaction

    Muhammad and Schuurs capture WTA 1000 Indian Wells doubles title

    In only their third WTA 1000 event as a pairing, Asia Muhammad of the United States and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands have already teamed up to win a WTA 1000 trophy, taking home the BNP Paribas Open doubles title in Indian Wells.

    3m read 2mo ago
  • Siniakova & Townsend - 2025 Indian Wells
    Player Feature

    How a chance pairing made Townsend and Siniakova the team to beat

    With contrasting styles but undeniable chemistry, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova are proving that some teams are just meant to be.

    4m read 2mo ago
  • Jessica Pegula, Austin 2025 SF
    Social Buzz

    First-class sportsmanship: Pegula helps doubles finalists reach Indian Wells

    After winning the ATX Open, Jessica Pegula could have headed straight to Indian Wells -- but instead, she waited so a few fellow players could fly with her and avoid a travel nightmare.

    1m read 2mo ago
  • Taylor_Townsend_Katerina_Siniakova_-_Dubai_Duty_Free_Tennis_Championships_2025_-_Day_7-DSC_5043
    Match Reaction

    Siniakova and Townsend top Hsieh and Ostapenko again to win Dubai

    Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend repeated their Australian Open feat to beat No. 3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

    1m read 2mo ago
Loading