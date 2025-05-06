-
-
-
-
Tournament News
Courtside Changeover: Breakthroughs, setbacks and second chances in Madrid
A breakout run from Yuliia Starodubtseva, a gritty comeback from Belinda Bencic and another clay-court statement from Iga Swiatek have defined the first week of the Mutua Madrid Open.
-
Match Reaction
'I hope the Latvian police aren't watching!': Ostapenko on need for speed
Jelena Ostapenko discussed her love of fast cars, rollercoasters and the need for fearlessness in doubles after her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix firs-round win.
-
Match Reaction
Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider take home Miami Open doubles title
Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider won an all-unseeded doubles final in Miami on Sunday, outlasting Cristina Bucsa and Miyu Kato to capture the Miami Open presented by Itaú.
-
Match Reaction
Muhammad and Schuurs capture WTA 1000 Indian Wells doubles title
In only their third WTA 1000 event as a pairing, Asia Muhammad of the United States and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands have already teamed up to win a WTA 1000 trophy, taking home the BNP Paribas Open doubles title in Indian Wells.
-
Player Feature
How a chance pairing made Townsend and Siniakova the team to beat
With contrasting styles but undeniable chemistry, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova are proving that some teams are just meant to be.
-
Social Buzz
First-class sportsmanship: Pegula helps doubles finalists reach Indian Wells
After winning the ATX Open, Jessica Pegula could have headed straight to Indian Wells -- but instead, she waited so a few fellow players could fly with her and avoid a travel nightmare.
-
Match Reaction
Siniakova and Townsend top Hsieh and Ostapenko again to win Dubai
Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend repeated their Australian Open feat to beat No. 3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
-
Loading