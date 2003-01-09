Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Oeiras 1





Career in Review

In 2025, made Tour-level debut at WTA 500 Guadalajara as qualifier (d. Parks in 1r for first Tour-level and Top 100 win) and played Grand Slam qualifying for first time at US Open; also won three ITF singles titles and peaked at career-high No.140 on October 6



Won first four ITF singles titles of career in 2024; started the season unranked and skyrocketed to Top 400 debut, finishing at No.325



In 2020, reached first ITF Circuit final at W15 Heraklion (l. Rosca in F), and contested WTA 125 event at Prague (l. 1r to Podoroska)



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit at Frydek Mistek $15K in 2018



Played college tennis at University of Georgia, winning both the NCAA Singles Championships and NCAA Doubles Championships (w/Aysegul Mert) during her college career