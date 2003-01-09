WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Vidmanova-Torso_329057 Inactive

Darja
Vidmanova

CZE
23 yrs
Current Singles Rank
90
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
26 / 15
Prize Money
$212,239

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

90

Height

-

Birthday

Jan 9, 2003 January 9, 2003

Birthplace

-

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Oeiras 1

Career in Review

In 2025, made Tour-level debut at WTA 500 Guadalajara as qualifier (d. Parks in 1r for first Tour-level and Top 100 win) and played Grand Slam qualifying for first time at US Open; also won three ITF singles titles and peaked at career-high No.140 on October 6

Won first four ITF singles titles of career in 2024; started the season unranked and skyrocketed to Top 400 debut, finishing at No.325

In 2020, reached first ITF Circuit final at W15 Heraklion (l. Rosca in F), and contested WTA 125 event at Prague (l. 1r to Podoroska)

Made professional debut on ITF Circuit at Frydek Mistek $15K in 2018

Played college tennis at University of Georgia, winning both the NCAA Singles Championships and NCAA Doubles Championships (w/Aysegul Mert) during her college career

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
stats corner
Linda Noskova, Berlin 2026

Rankings Watch: Noskova makes Top 10 debut, leads Czech milestones

7m read
4d ago
highlights

Bondar edges Vidmanova to reach Charleston second round

2mo ago
Anna Bondar, Charleston 2026
03:00
highlights

Jacquemot battles past Vidmanova in marathon 3:15 Miami first round

3mo ago
Elsa Jacquemot, Miami Day 1 2026
07:24
Tournament News

Venus Williams, Stephens, Tagger get Miami Open wild cards

2m read
3mo ago
venus williams indian wells 2026
highlights

Bucsa bolts past Vidmanova in Indian Wells opener

3mo ago
Cristina Bucsa, Doha 2026
02:54
highlights

Udvardy advances past wild card Vidmanova in Ostrava; first win of 2026

4mo ago
Panna Udvardy, Ostrava 2026
03:50
highlights

Bartunkova shows off all-court skills to reach Guadalajara quarters

9mo ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Guadalajara 2025
04:10