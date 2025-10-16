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Mutua Madrid Open
La Caja Magica is a fitting setting for this magical WTA 1000 event in the heart of Spain. Since 2009, women have competed on the outdoor clay courts of the Mutua Madrid Open, with Diana Safina defeating Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets in the inaugural women’s singles tournament final. Cara Black and Liezel Huber claimed the first women’s doubles title in Madrid Open history. Multi-time Mutua Madrid Open champions include Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, and Aryna Sabalenka.
The Imperial City continues to add to its grand legacy with the best women in tennis competing at the highest level to earn up to 1,000 points in the rankings.
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Level
Duration April 20 - May 2, 2027
Location MADRID, ESP
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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