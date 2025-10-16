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Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis

TOKYO • JPN

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WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 382 Days
Oct 25 - Oct 31, 2027

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Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis

The Toray Pan Pacific Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Tokyo, Japan. The event started in 1973 and has a rich history with the WTA. One of the premier events in the Asian Swing, 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 500 points in the standings and a Pan Pacific Open title.

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Level WTA 500
Duration October 25 - October 31, 2027
Location TOKYO, JPN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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