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Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis
The Toray Pan Pacific Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Tokyo, Japan. The event started in 1973 and has a rich history with the WTA. One of the premier events in the Asian Swing, 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 500 points in the standings and a Pan Pacific Open title.
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Level
Duration October 25 - October 31, 2027
Location TOKYO, JPN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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