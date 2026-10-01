WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament News

Rybakina, Pegula, Svitolina, Swiatek headline Tokyo field

Author: Brad Kallet
Tournament News
2m read 01 Oct 2026 1h ago
elena rybakina beijing 2026
Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina will be the top seed at next month's Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, the final 500-level tournament of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season.

She'll be joined by fellow Top 10 players Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk.

As the last WTA 500 of the season, the Toray Pan Pacific Open will potentially carry significant WTA Finals implications. 

Svitolina and Karolina Muchova are currently six and seventh, respectively, on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard. Linda Noskova is eighth, though because she has won a Grand Slam this season, she'd have to finish below No. 20 on the leaderboard not to qualify.

Kostyuk and Swiatek are ninth and 10th, respectively, on the leaderboard as the second-to-last WTA 1000 in Beijing is getting underway.

1 -
Elena Rybakina
KAZ Qualified Q
7,492
2 -
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR Qualified Q
6,485
3 -
Jessica Pegula
USA
5,825
4 1
Mirra Andreeva
RUS
5,722
5 -1
Coco Gauff
USA
5,654
6 -
Elina Svitolina
UKR
4,809
7 -
Karolina Muchova
CZE
4,400
8 -
Linda Noskova
CZE
4,234
View Race Rankings
1 -
Taylor Townsend Qualified
Katerina Siniakova Qualified
8,370
2 -
Gabriela Dabrowski Qualified
Luisa Stefani Qualified
6,743
3 -
Aleksandra Krunic
Anna Danilina
5,638
4 -
Kristina Mladenovic
Hanyu Guo
3,566
5 -
Demi Schuurs
Ellen Perez
3,035
6 -
Shuai Zhang
Elise Mertens
3,018
7 -
Nicole Melichar-Martinez
Cristina Bucsa
2,917
8 -
Su-Wei Hsieh
Jelena Ostapenko
2,898
View Race Rankings

The Tokyo field will also include Top 20 players Belinda Bencic, Iva Jovic, Diana Shnaider, Sorana Cirstea (in what could potentially be the final tournament of her career), Naomi Osaka, Alexandra Eala, Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolini.

The final four direct entrants are Maja Chwalinska, Anna Kalinskaya, Leylah Fernandez and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The first four main-draw alternates are Ann Li, Diane Parry, Maria Sakkari and Nikola Bartunkova.

In addition to the 17 direct entrants, the 28-player field includes six qualifiers, four wild cards and a special exempt spot. The top four seeds will receive byes into the second round.

Bencic is the defending champion in Tokyo. She defeated Varvara Gracheva, Muchova and Sofia Kenin in her first three matches before beating Noskova in the final. This will be her seventh time playing the Toray Pan Pacific Open. She made her debut here in 2013, and reached the final two years later, falling to Agnieszka Radwanska. 

Ten years in the making, Bencic defeats Noskova to finally claim her Tokyo title

Osaka is also a former champion in Tokyo, winning this tournament back in 2019. She also made finals here in 2016 and 2018.

Rybakina, who is also playing for the year-end No. 1 ranking, won two matches here last year before pulling out of the semifinals with back pain.

First-round action in Tokyo will begin on Monday, Oct. 26, and the tournament will run through Sunday, Nov. 1, when both the singles and doubles finals will be played. 

In addition to 500 ranking points, the Tokyo champion will earn $185,500.

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Player Feature
Elena Rybakina China Open pre-event

Elena Rybakina settles into Beijing as No. 1 after a whirlwind stretch

3m read
wta finals

Aleksandra Krunic withdraws from WTA Finals Indian Wells with knee injury

1m read
3h ago
Krunic and Danilina
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Five stats from Zheng’s China Open first-round win

2m read
8h ago
Zheng Qinwen, Beijing 2026