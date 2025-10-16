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Upcoming

Wuhan Open

WUHAN • CHN

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Starts in 368 Days
Oct 11 - Oct 17, 2027

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WUHAN OPEN

The Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open is a staple of women’s tennis. Founded in 2014, this WTA 1000 event returned to action in 2024 after a four-year hiatus. 56 singles players and 28 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts in Wuhan, Hubei, China. The Optics Valley International Tennis Centre is the site for this tournament. It holds seven courts, including the Central Court stadium that can host up to 15,000 fans. Past Wuhan Open champions include multi-time winners Aryna Sabalenka (singles) and Martina Hingis (doubles).

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Level WTA 1000
Duration October 11 - October 17, 2027
Location WUHAN, CHN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Tournament News
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23h ago
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Rybakina withdraws from Wuhan after early China Open exit

1m read
4d ago
Elena Rybakina, China Open day 4
Tournament News

Rybakina, Sabalenka, Pegula, Gauff headline Wuhan field

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3w ago
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Past Winners

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