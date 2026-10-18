Dabrowski, Stefani capture Wuhan doubles crown, third title in a row

Top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani won the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open doubles title with a straight-sets victory over third seeds and defending champions Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova.

In Sunday’s final, Dabrowski and Stefani broke early in the first set to build a 4-1 lead before Hunter and Siniakova fought back to level the score. The top seeds broke again in the 12th game to take the set 7-5. They broke twice again in the second set while surrendering their serve once to complete a 7-5, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

“I think matches like this are decided in a few moments and a couple of points, and we could have been set down in the first set,” Stefani said in the post-match press conference.

She pointed to a deuce point in that set when Hunter missed a backhand, and said that if the ball had gone over, the story of the match might have been different.

The pair started the second set strongly and kept giving themselves chances to break in almost every game. Against a team like Hunter and Siniakova, Stefani said, “you have to be on the whole time, or at least trying to do the right things and the good things.”

“I think I’m happy about how we finish in two sets,” she said. “A really great team and tough, tough opponents.”

Showtime doubles ⭐️ Gabriela Dabrowski & @Luisa__Stefani were electric in their Wuhan final! #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/S7IKDUYMRl — wta (@WTA) October 18, 2026

The title was the pair's sixth of the season, following their triumphs in Dubai, Strasbourg, Eastbourne, Sao Paulo and Beijing last week. It was their eighth title overall as a team and their third title in a row. The duo improved its career tour-level win-loss record to 79-19.

For Dabrowski, it was her 26th career doubles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and eighth at the WTA 1000 level. Stefani claimed her 19th career tour-level doubles title and sixth at the WTA 1000 level. The pair have also qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Indian Wells next month.

“I think for us as a team, it’s always really important to push the back ends of draws, and we’re always trying to play a relatively full schedule, but also a smart schedule,” Dabrowski told the media when asked to reflect on their season.

She said the theme has been what their coach calls relentlessness, and that the team has done a good job of living up to it. “I’m really pleased with where we are and where our level is,” Dabrowski said. “So it’s really nice to see it pay off in results consistently throughout the season.”

The pair isn’t finished yet, though, and Dabrowski made clear their focus is still on the weeks ahead. “We still have a few more weeks to go, so we’re not done yet,” she said. “And we have more to learn and more growth to do.”

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For Siniakova and Hunter, this was their ninth tour-level event as a team. They have won two titles together -- at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai in 2024 and in Wuhan in 2025 -- and now have a 30-6 career win-loss record as a pair.