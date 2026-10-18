WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Dabrowski, Stefani capture Wuhan doubles crown, third title in a row

Match Reaction
2m read 18 Oct 2026 10h ago
DabrowskiWuhan

Top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani won the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open doubles title with a straight-sets victory over third seeds and defending champions Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova.

In Sunday’s final, Dabrowski and Stefani broke early in the first set to build a 4-1 lead before Hunter and Siniakova fought back to level the score. The top seeds broke again in the 12th game to take the set 7-5. They broke twice again in the second set while surrendering their serve once to complete a 7-5, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

“I think matches like this are decided in a few moments and a couple of points, and we could have been set down in the first set,” Stefani said in the post-match press conference.

She pointed to a deuce point in that set when Hunter missed a backhand, and said that if the ball had gone over, the story of the match might have been different.

The pair started the second set strongly and kept giving themselves chances to break in almost every game. Against a team like Hunter and Siniakova, Stefani said, “you have to be on the whole time, or at least trying to do the right things and the good things.”

“I think I’m happy about how we finish in two sets,” she said. “A really great team and tough, tough opponents.”

The title was the pair's sixth of the season, following their triumphs in Dubai, Strasbourg, Eastbourne, Sao Paulo and Beijing last week. It was their eighth title overall as a team and their third title in a row. The duo improved its career tour-level win-loss record to 79-19.

For Dabrowski, it was her 26th career doubles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and eighth at the WTA 1000 level. Stefani claimed her 19th career tour-level doubles title and sixth at the WTA 1000 level. The pair have also qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Indian Wells next month.

“I think for us as a team, it’s always really important to push the back ends of draws, and we’re always trying to play a relatively full schedule, but also a smart schedule,” Dabrowski told the media when asked to reflect on their season.

She said the theme has been what their coach calls relentlessness, and that the team has done a good job of living up to it. “I’m really pleased with where we are and where our level is,” Dabrowski said. “So it’s really nice to see it pay off in results consistently throughout the season.”

The pair isn’t finished yet, though, and Dabrowski made clear their focus is still on the weeks ahead. “We still have a few more weeks to go, so we’re not done yet,” she said. “And we have more to learn and more growth to do.”

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals

After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won.

Buy your tickets
2026_WTAFinals-IW_Paid-Media_Hero-A_1x1

For Siniakova and Hunter, this was their ninth tour-level event as a team. They have won two titles together -- at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai in 2024 and in Wuhan in 2025 -- and now have a 30-6 career win-loss record as a pair.

WTA Staff

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Player Feature
Sonay Kartal, Wuhan 2026

Kartal’s comeback gathers pace with landmark run to Wuhan final

3m read
2d ago
Press Releases

Elina Svitolina secures seventh singles spot for WTA Finals Indian Wells, one place remains

2m read
1d ago
Elina Svitolina
Tournament News

Ningbo draw: Rybakina returns; Kostyuk, Swiatek still in WTA Finals hunt

3m read
1d ago
Marta_Kostyuk_-_Dongfeng_Voyah_Wuhan_Open_-_Day_2-DSC_6675