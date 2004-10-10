anca todoni

Personal

Coached by Artemon Efremov, Adrian Cruciat & Adrian Gavrila

Started tennis when she was six

Favorite shot is forehand

Hobbies include traveling, reading, drawing

Favorite show is Gossip Girl Tennis idols are Simona Halep and models game after Elena Rybakina

Has a younger sister who plays tennis

Favorite city is Barcelona





Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES

SINGLES (2): 2024 - Santa Cruz, Bari.



Career in Review

Made Grand Slam main draw debut in 2024, coming through qualifying to reach 2r at Wimbledon. At WTA Tour level, reached 2r at Iasi and Bogota and earned WTA 125 titles at Bari and Santa Cruz. Posted new career-high ranking of No.112 in November.



Claimed first ITF title in 2022 at W15 Antalya and competed in a WTA 125 for the first time at Iasi in 2023 reaching 2r as a wild card. In the second half of 2023 made quarterfinals at WTA 125s Bucharest and Florianopolis



Began on the ITF circuit in 2020 at the age of 16



