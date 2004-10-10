Unlock fantasy, live streams and more, all for free. Advantage, fans.
Previous Matches

Anca Todoni

ROMANIA
Height
-
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Oct 10 2004
Birthplace
Timisoara, Romania

Current Coach

Apostu-Efremov-Artemon
Artemon Apostu-Efremov
Current Ranking
0
Mar 17 2025
0
YTD 2025
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2025
0 / 0
0/0
YTD 2025
Career High
0
Mar 17 2025
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/00
Career

Latest Matches

Latest Player Videos

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x1
W/L
1/2
2024

Australian Open

R128 x1
2025

Roland Garros

Wimbledon

R64 x1
2024

US Open

Latest Player News

Photos: Anca Todoni and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

View gallery
  • Anca Todoni, 20, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 17. The Romanian had won her first two WTA 125 titles at Bari and Santa Cruz in 2024, and qualified for her first two majors at Wimbledon 2024 and the Australian Open 2025.
5 /05
  • Polina Kudermetova, 21, roared into the Top 100 on Jan. 6 after a spectacular seven-match run to the Brisbane final as a qualifier, including her first Top 10 win over Daria Kasatkina in the third round.
  • Eva Lys, 23, cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 27 after the German became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
  • Emiliana Arango, 24, became the sixth Colombian to reach the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after an 11-match winning streak that included the Cancun WTA 125 title and then, as a qualifier, her first tour-level final in Merida.
  • Australia's Maya Joint, 18, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after reaching her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Merida. Joint rose from No. 773 to No. 119 in 2024, and started 2025 by reaching her first WTA semifinal in Hobart.
More on Todoni...

Personal

Coached by Artemon Efremov, Adrian Cruciat & Adrian Gavrila
Started tennis when she was six
Favorite shot is forehand
Hobbies include traveling, reading, drawing
Favorite show is Gossip Girl Tennis idols are Simona Halep and models game after Elena Rybakina
Has a younger sister who plays tennis
Favorite city is Barcelona

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (2): 2024 - Santa Cruz, Bari.

Career in Review

Made Grand Slam main draw debut in 2024, coming through qualifying to reach 2r at Wimbledon. At WTA Tour level, reached 2r at Iasi and Bogota and earned WTA 125 titles at Bari and Santa Cruz. Posted new career-high ranking of No.112 in November.

Claimed first ITF title in 2022 at W15 Antalya and competed in a WTA 125 for the first time at Iasi in 2023 reaching 2r as a wild card. In the second half of 2023 made quarterfinals at WTA 125s Bucharest and Florianopolis

Began on the ITF circuit in 2020 at the age of 16

* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
100
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
100
Mar 17, 2025
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
292
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
275
Jan 27, 2025
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 100
2024 112 113
2023 233 250
2022 820 893
2021 1414
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 275
2024 288 295
2023 618 618
2022 1343 1370
Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 17, 2025 100
Mar 3, 2025 105
Feb 24, 2025 102
Feb 17, 2025 104
Feb 10, 2025 105
Feb 3, 2025 108
Jan 27, 2025 108
Jan 13, 2025 111
Jan 6, 2025 110
Dec 30, 2024 118
Dec 23, 2024 118
Dec 16, 2024 118
Dec 9, 2024 118
Dec 2, 2024 119
Nov 25, 2024 119
Nov 18, 2024 112
Nov 11, 2024 113
Nov 4, 2024 117
Oct 28, 2024 138
Oct 21, 2024 133
Oct 14, 2024 137
Oct 7, 2024 137
Sep 23, 2024 136
Sep 16, 2024 137
Sep 9, 2024 132
Aug 26, 2024 136
Aug 19, 2024 122
Aug 12, 2024 117
Aug 5, 2024 115
Jul 29, 2024 116
Jul 22, 2024 119
Jul 15, 2024 118
Jul 1, 2024 142
Jun 24, 2024 141
Jun 17, 2024 137
Jun 10, 2024 136
May 27, 2024 179
May 20, 2024 181
May 6, 2024 197
Apr 22, 2024 196
Apr 15, 2024 191
Apr 8, 2024 191
Apr 1, 2024 217
Mar 18, 2024 226
Mar 4, 2024 227
Feb 26, 2024 228
Feb 19, 2024 230
Feb 12, 2024 229
Feb 5, 2024 230
Jan 29, 2024 235
Jan 15, 2024 243
Jan 8, 2024 243
Jan 1, 2024 245
Dec 25, 2023 244
Dec 18, 2023 244
Dec 11, 2023 241
Dec 4, 2023 237
Nov 27, 2023 233
Nov 20, 2023 256
Nov 13, 2023 253
Nov 6, 2023 250
Oct 23, 2023 259
Oct 16, 2023 261
Oct 9, 2023 259
Oct 2, 2023 259
Sep 25, 2023 259
Sep 18, 2023 261
Sep 11, 2023 281
Aug 28, 2023 291
Aug 21, 2023 356
Aug 14, 2023 441
Aug 7, 2023 435
Jul 31, 2023 441
Jul 24, 2023 443
Jul 17, 2023 472
Jul 3, 2023 554
Jun 26, 2023 592
Jun 19, 2023 636
Jun 12, 2023 678
May 29, 2023 684
May 22, 2023 676
May 8, 2023 679
Apr 24, 2023 711
Apr 17, 2023 721
Apr 10, 2023 719
Apr 3, 2023 707
Mar 20, 2023 735
Mar 6, 2023 727
Feb 27, 2023 725
Feb 20, 2023 780
Feb 13, 2023 817
Feb 6, 2023 821
Jan 30, 2023 818
Jan 16, 2023 818
Jan 9, 2023 819
Jan 2, 2023 822
Dec 26, 2022 821
Dec 19, 2022 820
Dec 12, 2022 828
Dec 5, 2022 885
Nov 28, 2022 860
Nov 21, 2022 856
Nov 14, 2022 839
Nov 7, 2022 893
Oct 31, 2022 1134
Oct 24, 2022 1249
Oct 17, 2022 1243
Oct 10, 2022 1258
Oct 3, 2022 1257
Sep 26, 2022 1263
Sep 19, 2022 1269
Sep 12, 2022 1270
Aug 29, 2022 1288
Aug 22, 2022 1280
Aug 15, 2022 1276
Aug 8, 2022 1277
Aug 1, 2022 1280
Jul 25, 2022 1300
Jul 18, 2022 1304
Jul 11, 2022 1318
Jun 27, 2022 1314
Jun 20, 2022 1315
Jun 13, 2022 1314
Jun 6, 2022 1323
May 23, 2022 1321
May 16, 2022 1311
May 9, 2022 1312
Apr 25, 2022 1310
Apr 18, 2022 1311
Apr 11, 2022 1318
Apr 4, 2022 1414
Mar 21, 2022 1419
Mar 7, 2022 1428
Feb 28, 2022 1428
Feb 21, 2022 1422
Feb 14, 2022 1422
Feb 7, 2022 1426
Jan 31, 2022 1429
Jan 17, 2022 1431
Jan 10, 2022 1435
Jan 3, 2022 1435
Dec 27, 2021 1433
Dec 20, 2021 1423
Dec 13, 2021 1414
Dec 6, 2021 1500
Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 17, 2025 292
Mar 3, 2025 289
Feb 24, 2025 281
Feb 17, 2025 282
Feb 10, 2025 281
Feb 3, 2025 279
Jan 27, 2025 275
Jan 13, 2025 285
Jan 6, 2025 285
Dec 30, 2024 288
Dec 23, 2024 291
Dec 16, 2024 292
Dec 9, 2024 291
Dec 2, 2024 295
Nov 25, 2024 293
Nov 18, 2024 293
Nov 11, 2024 295
Nov 4, 2024 290
Oct 28, 2024 300
Oct 21, 2024 289
Oct 14, 2024 296
Oct 7, 2024 292
Sep 23, 2024 347
Sep 16, 2024 351
Sep 9, 2024 352
Aug 26, 2024 355
Aug 19, 2024 350
Aug 12, 2024 354
Aug 5, 2024 354
Jul 29, 2024 353
Jul 22, 2024 530
Jul 15, 2024 529
Jul 1, 2024 530
Jun 24, 2024 530
Jun 17, 2024 514
Jun 10, 2024 512
May 27, 2024 656
May 20, 2024 657
May 6, 2024 656
Apr 22, 2024 663
Apr 15, 2024 723
Apr 8, 2024 724
Apr 1, 2024 718
Mar 18, 2024 664
Mar 4, 2024 674
Feb 26, 2024 673
Feb 19, 2024 671
Feb 12, 2024 654
Feb 5, 2024 635
Jan 29, 2024 632
Jan 15, 2024 633
Jan 8, 2024 638
Jan 1, 2024 640
Dec 25, 2023 641
Dec 18, 2023 639
Dec 11, 2023 639
Dec 4, 2023 637
Nov 27, 2023 630
Nov 20, 2023 627
Nov 13, 2023 622
Nov 6, 2023 618
Oct 23, 2023 858
Oct 16, 2023 864
Oct 9, 2023 861
Oct 2, 2023 860
Sep 25, 2023 859
Sep 18, 2023 859
Sep 11, 2023 865
Aug 28, 2023 862
Aug 21, 2023 884
Aug 14, 2023 883
Aug 7, 2023 879
Jul 31, 2023 873
Jul 24, 2023 873
Jul 17, 2023 885
Jul 3, 2023 889
Jun 26, 2023 876
Jun 19, 2023 1013
Jun 12, 2023 1012
May 29, 2023 1010
May 22, 2023 994
May 8, 2023 995
Apr 24, 2023 983
Apr 17, 2023 988
Apr 10, 2023 988
Apr 3, 2023 969
Mar 20, 2023 1175
Mar 6, 2023 1169
Feb 27, 2023 1155
Feb 20, 2023 1157
Feb 13, 2023 1283
Nov 28, 2022 1355
Nov 21, 2022 1343
Nov 14, 2022 1369
Nov 7, 2022 1370
Oct 31, 2022 1391
Oct 24, 2022 1514
Oct 17, 2022 1503
Oct 10, 2022 1518
Oct 3, 2022 1513
Sep 26, 2022 1527
Sep 19, 2022 1533
Sep 12, 2022 1543
Aug 29, 2022 1587
Aug 22, 2022 1574
Aug 15, 2022 1566
Aug 8, 2022 1561
Aug 1, 2022 1571
Jul 25, 2022 1580
Jul 18, 2022 1584
Jul 11, 2022 1596
Jun 27, 2022 1584
Jun 20, 2022 1584
Jun 13, 2022 1584
Jun 6, 2022 1590
May 23, 2022 1592
May 16, 2022 1579
May 9, 2022 1576
Apr 25, 2022 1585
Apr 18, 2022 1582
Apr 11, 2022 1583
