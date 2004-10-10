anca todoni

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.
-
02:06
-
03:06
Watch: The six best points of the Bogota second round2024 Bogota • April 5, 2024
-
03:21
Home favorite Osorio survives stern challenge from Todoni in Bogota2024 Bogota • April 4, 2024
-
03:03
Teenage qualifier Todoni topples Stefanini in Bogota first round2024 Bogota • April 2, 2024
-
01:59
Erika Andreeva defeats wild card Todoni in Cluj-Napoca opener2024 Cluj-Napoca • February 6, 2024
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
-
Todoni back on track in Antalya with third career WTA 125 title2025 Antalya 125 1 • 18 hrs ago
-
Zheng holds off Todoni; Mirra Andreeva rolls in Australian Open first round2025 Australian Open • January 12, 2025
-
Todoni, Timofeeva, Aiava advance in Australian Open qualifying2025 Australian Open • January 6, 2025
-
Todoni captures second WTA 125 title of season in Santa Cruz2024 Santa Cruz 125 • November 4, 2024
-
Takeaways: Gauff cruises into Wimbledon third round2024 Wimbledon • July 3, 2024
-
Wimbledon 2024's Grand Slam debuts: Todoni, Stakusic2024 Wimbledon • June 28, 2024
-
Volynets triumphs at WTA 125 Makarska; Todoni wins WTA 125 Bari2024 Bari 125 and Makarska 125 • June 9, 2024
-
Vote: Which was your favorite rally of the Bogota second round?2024 Bogota • April 5, 2024
Personal
Coached by Artemon Efremov, Adrian Cruciat & Adrian Gavrila
Started tennis when she was six
Favorite shot is forehand
Hobbies include traveling, reading, drawing
Favorite show is Gossip Girl Tennis idols are Simona Halep and models game after Elena Rybakina
Has a younger sister who plays tennis
Favorite city is Barcelona
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (2): 2024 - Santa Cruz, Bari.
Career in Review
Made Grand Slam main draw debut in 2024, coming through qualifying to reach 2r at Wimbledon. At WTA Tour level, reached 2r at Iasi and Bogota and earned WTA 125 titles at Bari and Santa Cruz. Posted new career-high ranking of No.112 in November.
Claimed first ITF title in 2022 at W15 Antalya and competed in a WTA 125 for the first time at Iasi in 2023 reaching 2r as a wild card. In the second half of 2023 made quarterfinals at WTA 125s Bucharest and Florianopolis
Began on the ITF circuit in 2020 at the age of 16
- Singles
- Doubles
|W/L
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|2025
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2024
|
-
|
-
|
R64
|
-
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|100
|2024
|112
|113
|2023
|233
|250
|2022
|820
|893
|2021
|1414
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|275
|2024
|288
|295
|2023
|618
|618
|2022
|1343
|1370
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Mar 17, 2025
|100
|Mar 3, 2025
|105
|Feb 24, 2025
|102
|Feb 17, 2025
|104
|Feb 10, 2025
|105
|Feb 3, 2025
|108
|Jan 27, 2025
|108
|Jan 13, 2025
|111
|Jan 6, 2025
|110
|Dec 30, 2024
|118
|Dec 23, 2024
|118
|Dec 16, 2024
|118
|Dec 9, 2024
|118
|Dec 2, 2024
|119
|Nov 25, 2024
|119
|Nov 18, 2024
|112
|Nov 11, 2024
|113
|Nov 4, 2024
|117
|Oct 28, 2024
|138
|Oct 21, 2024
|133
|Oct 14, 2024
|137
|Oct 7, 2024
|137
|Sep 23, 2024
|136
|Sep 16, 2024
|137
|Sep 9, 2024
|132
|Aug 26, 2024
|136
|Aug 19, 2024
|122
|Aug 12, 2024
|117
|Aug 5, 2024
|115
|Jul 29, 2024
|116
|Jul 22, 2024
|119
|Jul 15, 2024
|118
|Jul 1, 2024
|142
|Jun 24, 2024
|141
|Jun 17, 2024
|137
|Jun 10, 2024
|136
|May 27, 2024
|179
|May 20, 2024
|181
|May 6, 2024
|197
|Apr 22, 2024
|196
|Apr 15, 2024
|191
|Apr 8, 2024
|191
|Apr 1, 2024
|217
|Mar 18, 2024
|226
|Mar 4, 2024
|227
|Feb 26, 2024
|228
|Feb 19, 2024
|230
|Feb 12, 2024
|229
|Feb 5, 2024
|230
|Jan 29, 2024
|235
|Jan 15, 2024
|243
|Jan 8, 2024
|243
|Jan 1, 2024
|245
|Dec 25, 2023
|244
|Dec 18, 2023
|244
|Dec 11, 2023
|241
|Dec 4, 2023
|237
|Nov 27, 2023
|233
|Nov 20, 2023
|256
|Nov 13, 2023
|253
|Nov 6, 2023
|250
|Oct 23, 2023
|259
|Oct 16, 2023
|261
|Oct 9, 2023
|259
|Oct 2, 2023
|259
|Sep 25, 2023
|259
|Sep 18, 2023
|261
|Sep 11, 2023
|281
|Aug 28, 2023
|291
|Aug 21, 2023
|356
|Aug 14, 2023
|441
|Aug 7, 2023
|435
|Jul 31, 2023
|441
|Jul 24, 2023
|443
|Jul 17, 2023
|472
|Jul 3, 2023
|554
|Jun 26, 2023
|592
|Jun 19, 2023
|636
|Jun 12, 2023
|678
|May 29, 2023
|684
|May 22, 2023
|676
|May 8, 2023
|679
|Apr 24, 2023
|711
|Apr 17, 2023
|721
|Apr 10, 2023
|719
|Apr 3, 2023
|707
|Mar 20, 2023
|735
|Mar 6, 2023
|727
|Feb 27, 2023
|725
|Feb 20, 2023
|780
|Feb 13, 2023
|817
|Feb 6, 2023
|821
|Jan 30, 2023
|818
|Jan 16, 2023
|818
|Jan 9, 2023
|819
|Jan 2, 2023
|822
|Dec 26, 2022
|821
|Dec 19, 2022
|820
|Dec 12, 2022
|828
|Dec 5, 2022
|885
|Nov 28, 2022
|860
|Nov 21, 2022
|856
|Nov 14, 2022
|839
|Nov 7, 2022
|893
|Oct 31, 2022
|1134
|Oct 24, 2022
|1249
|Oct 17, 2022
|1243
|Oct 10, 2022
|1258
|Oct 3, 2022
|1257
|Sep 26, 2022
|1263
|Sep 19, 2022
|1269
|Sep 12, 2022
|1270
|Aug 29, 2022
|1288
|Aug 22, 2022
|1280
|Aug 15, 2022
|1276
|Aug 8, 2022
|1277
|Aug 1, 2022
|1280
|Jul 25, 2022
|1300
|Jul 18, 2022
|1304
|Jul 11, 2022
|1318
|Jun 27, 2022
|1314
|Jun 20, 2022
|1315
|Jun 13, 2022
|1314
|Jun 6, 2022
|1323
|May 23, 2022
|1321
|May 16, 2022
|1311
|May 9, 2022
|1312
|Apr 25, 2022
|1310
|Apr 18, 2022
|1311
|Apr 11, 2022
|1318
|Apr 4, 2022
|1414
|Mar 21, 2022
|1419
|Mar 7, 2022
|1428
|Feb 28, 2022
|1428
|Feb 21, 2022
|1422
|Feb 14, 2022
|1422
|Feb 7, 2022
|1426
|Jan 31, 2022
|1429
|Jan 17, 2022
|1431
|Jan 10, 2022
|1435
|Jan 3, 2022
|1435
|Dec 27, 2021
|1433
|Dec 20, 2021
|1423
|Dec 13, 2021
|1414
|Dec 6, 2021
|1500
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Mar 17, 2025
|292
|Mar 3, 2025
|289
|Feb 24, 2025
|281
|Feb 17, 2025
|282
|Feb 10, 2025
|281
|Feb 3, 2025
|279
|Jan 27, 2025
|275
|Jan 13, 2025
|285
|Jan 6, 2025
|285
|Dec 30, 2024
|288
|Dec 23, 2024
|291
|Dec 16, 2024
|292
|Dec 9, 2024
|291
|Dec 2, 2024
|295
|Nov 25, 2024
|293
|Nov 18, 2024
|293
|Nov 11, 2024
|295
|Nov 4, 2024
|290
|Oct 28, 2024
|300
|Oct 21, 2024
|289
|Oct 14, 2024
|296
|Oct 7, 2024
|292
|Sep 23, 2024
|347
|Sep 16, 2024
|351
|Sep 9, 2024
|352
|Aug 26, 2024
|355
|Aug 19, 2024
|350
|Aug 12, 2024
|354
|Aug 5, 2024
|354
|Jul 29, 2024
|353
|Jul 22, 2024
|530
|Jul 15, 2024
|529
|Jul 1, 2024
|530
|Jun 24, 2024
|530
|Jun 17, 2024
|514
|Jun 10, 2024
|512
|May 27, 2024
|656
|May 20, 2024
|657
|May 6, 2024
|656
|Apr 22, 2024
|663
|Apr 15, 2024
|723
|Apr 8, 2024
|724
|Apr 1, 2024
|718
|Mar 18, 2024
|664
|Mar 4, 2024
|674
|Feb 26, 2024
|673
|Feb 19, 2024
|671
|Feb 12, 2024
|654
|Feb 5, 2024
|635
|Jan 29, 2024
|632
|Jan 15, 2024
|633
|Jan 8, 2024
|638
|Jan 1, 2024
|640
|Dec 25, 2023
|641
|Dec 18, 2023
|639
|Dec 11, 2023
|639
|Dec 4, 2023
|637
|Nov 27, 2023
|630
|Nov 20, 2023
|627
|Nov 13, 2023
|622
|Nov 6, 2023
|618
|Oct 23, 2023
|858
|Oct 16, 2023
|864
|Oct 9, 2023
|861
|Oct 2, 2023
|860
|Sep 25, 2023
|859
|Sep 18, 2023
|859
|Sep 11, 2023
|865
|Aug 28, 2023
|862
|Aug 21, 2023
|884
|Aug 14, 2023
|883
|Aug 7, 2023
|879
|Jul 31, 2023
|873
|Jul 24, 2023
|873
|Jul 17, 2023
|885
|Jul 3, 2023
|889
|Jun 26, 2023
|876
|Jun 19, 2023
|1013
|Jun 12, 2023
|1012
|May 29, 2023
|1010
|May 22, 2023
|994
|May 8, 2023
|995
|Apr 24, 2023
|983
|Apr 17, 2023
|988
|Apr 10, 2023
|988
|Apr 3, 2023
|969
|Mar 20, 2023
|1175
|Mar 6, 2023
|1169
|Feb 27, 2023
|1155
|Feb 20, 2023
|1157
|Feb 13, 2023
|1283
|Nov 28, 2022
|1355
|Nov 21, 2022
|1343
|Nov 14, 2022
|1369
|Nov 7, 2022
|1370
|Oct 31, 2022
|1391
|Oct 24, 2022
|1514
|Oct 17, 2022
|1503
|Oct 10, 2022
|1518
|Oct 3, 2022
|1513
|Sep 26, 2022
|1527
|Sep 19, 2022
|1533
|Sep 12, 2022
|1543
|Aug 29, 2022
|1587
|Aug 22, 2022
|1574
|Aug 15, 2022
|1566
|Aug 8, 2022
|1561
|Aug 1, 2022
|1571
|Jul 25, 2022
|1580
|Jul 18, 2022
|1584
|Jul 11, 2022
|1596
|Jun 27, 2022
|1584
|Jun 20, 2022
|1584
|Jun 13, 2022
|1584
|Jun 6, 2022
|1590
|May 23, 2022
|1592
|May 16, 2022
|1579
|May 9, 2022
|1576
|Apr 25, 2022
|1585
|Apr 18, 2022
|1582
|Apr 11, 2022
|1583