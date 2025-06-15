Stories
Grado Open
Formerly known as the Citta di Grado Tennis Cup, this outdoor clay-court tournament has become a WTA 125 event in 2025. Women’s tennis had thrived in Grado, Italy on the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour since 1998. That tradition continues now with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams vying for a title at Tennis Club Grado.
Level
Duration June 9 - June 15, 2025
Location GRADO ,ITALY
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16