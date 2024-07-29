chloe paquet

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Paquet holds off Waltert in Iasi, makes second straight quarterfinal2024 Iasi • July 23, 2024
Parry defeats compatriot Paquet for first time to make Palermo semis2024 Palermo • July 19, 2024
Lausanne: Avanesyan beats Paquet, makes third quarterfinal of 20232023 Lausanne • July 26, 2023
The best outdoor hard-court points of Jan.-Mar. 2022: Part 22022's Best Points • November 22, 2022
Guadalajara: Paquet overturns 5-0 deficit to beat Masarova2022 Guadalajara • February 23, 2022
2020 Lyon Shot of the Day: Paquet on the run• March 3, 2020
2020 Lyon Highlights: Mladenovic delivers rollercoaster Paquet win• March 3, 2020
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Rankings Watch: Paquet makes Top 100 debut; Andreeva ties career-high • 1 day ago
Mirra Andreeva, Avanesyan to play for first title in Iasi • July 25, 2024
Our top under-the-radar stories from a rain-soaked Round 2 at Roland Garros • May 31, 2024
Disbelief to relief: Under-the-radar stories from the first round in Paris • May 28, 2024
Burel comes back to defeat Paquet in Angers for first WTA 125 title • December 10, 2023
Halep earns first Wimbledon win in three years; Badosa cruises, Kvitova… • June 28, 2022
Halep fends off Schunk; Sabalenka wins in French Open first round • May 24, 2022
Rankings watch: Mertens back on top, Kontaveit hits Top 10 and more • November 2, 2021
Personal
Coached by Stéphane Charret
Born in Versailles but now trains in Paris with the French Tennis Federation
Father is Christophe, mother is Christine and has two older sisters - Caroline and Jennifer. Whole family play tennis at a high level in France; started playing herself aged six
Away from the court, likes to relax by following her favorite football team PSG, watching TV shows, her favorite is Grey's Anatomy and shopping
Career Highlights
ADDITIONAL
WTA 125 Series Finalist - Singles (1): 2024 - Saint Malo WTA 125 Series Finalist - Doubles (1): 2017 - Limoges (w/Parmentier).
Career in Review
In 2023, played qualifying at all four Slams with best Tour level result of the season achieved at Lausanne on clay with R16 (l. Avanesyan).
Began 2022 with 2r at Guadalajara (l. Stephens) before reaching two ITF W60 semifinals. Then reached main draw at Stuttgart (as qualifier, l. Samsonova), taking her ranking to a career high of No. 101 on April 25, 2022.
Won third, fourth, fifth and sixth ITF Circuit titles of her career in 2021, including at W80 event in Poitiers, France in October
Best result of 2020 was R-Up finish at $25K ITF/Nonthaburi-THA. At Tour-level fell 1r three times, including at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Cornet)
Highlights of 2019 campaign were SF run at Strasbourg (l. Garcia) and QF showing at Jurmala (l. Kawa); rose to career-high No.145 after Jurmala (July 29, 2019)
Posted Top 50 wins over No.34 Kenin at Strasbourg and No.22 Garcia at Jurmala
Won most recent of two ITF Circuit titles in 2018 at $25K ITF/Joue-les-Tours. Reached two other finals at this level that year
Reached 2r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 Roland Garros (l. Garcia); win over Kr.Pliskova in 1r was first tour-level victory
Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Bogotá (as qualifier, l. Schaefer in 1r); contested WTA qualifying for first time at 2011 Paris (l. Pochabova)
Owns two singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit
Notched first professional win at 2010 $10k ITF/Le Havre-FRA (as qualifier, d. Lemmens in 1r)
Played first professional event at 2010 $10k ITF/Gonesse-FRA (fell in qualifying)
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|0/1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2024
|
-
|
R32
|
-
|
-
|2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2022
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|2021
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|2020
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|2019
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|2018
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|2017
|
-
|
R64
|
-
|
-
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|98
|2023
|156
|188
|2022
|101
|155
|2021
|117
|123
|2020
|165
|187
|2019
|145
|167
|2018
|222
|227
|2017
|194
|266
|2016
|260
|309
|2015
|239
|251
|2014
|416
|503
|2013
|646
|796
|2012
|670
|739
|2011
|900
|904
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|878
|2023
|954
|982
|2022
|279
|986
|2021
|261
|286
|2020
|562
|571
|2019
|667
|946
|2018
|250
|457
|2017
|247
|324
|2016
|489
|495
|2015
|472
|656
|2014
|482
|560
|2013
|686
|734
|2012
|917
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Jul 29, 2024
|98
|Jul 22, 2024
|106
|Jul 15, 2024
|115
|Jul 1, 2024
|115
|Jun 24, 2024
|115
|Jun 17, 2024
|118