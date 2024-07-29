Ranking

Previous Matches

Chloe Paquet

FRANCE
Height
5' 10 1/2"
1.79m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Jul 1 1994
Birthplace
Versailles, France
Current Ranking
0
Jul 29 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Jul 29 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Player Videos

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R32 x1
W/L
3/9
2024

Australian Open

R128 x1
2021

Roland Garros

R32 x1
2024

Wimbledon

R128 x1
2022

US Open

Photos: Chloe Paquet and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2024

Personal

Coached by Stéphane Charret
Born in Versailles but now trains in Paris with the French Tennis Federation
Father is Christophe, mother is Christine and has two older sisters - Caroline and Jennifer. Whole family play tennis at a high level in France; started playing herself aged six
Away from the court, likes to relax by following her favorite football team PSG, watching TV shows, her favorite is Grey's Anatomy and shopping

Career Highlights

ADDITIONAL
WTA 125 Series Finalist - Singles (1): 2024 - Saint Malo WTA 125 Series Finalist - Doubles (1): 2017 - Limoges (w/Parmentier).

Career in Review

In 2023, played qualifying at all four Slams with best Tour level result of the season achieved at Lausanne on clay with R16 (l. Avanesyan).

Began 2022 with 2r at Guadalajara (l. Stephens) before reaching two ITF W60 semifinals. Then reached main draw at Stuttgart (as qualifier, l. Samsonova), taking her ranking to a career high of No. 101 on April 25, 2022.

Won third, fourth, fifth and sixth ITF Circuit titles of her career in 2021, including at W80 event in Poitiers, France in October

Best result of 2020 was R-Up finish at $25K ITF/Nonthaburi-THA. At Tour-level fell 1r three times, including at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Cornet)

Highlights of 2019 campaign were SF run at Strasbourg (l. Garcia) and QF showing at Jurmala (l. Kawa); rose to career-high No.145 after Jurmala (July 29, 2019)

Posted Top 50 wins over No.34 Kenin at Strasbourg and No.22 Garcia at Jurmala

Won most recent of two ITF Circuit titles in 2018 at $25K ITF/Joue-les-Tours. Reached two other finals at this level that year

Reached 2r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 Roland Garros (l. Garcia); win over Kr.Pliskova in 1r was first tour-level victory

Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Bogotá (as qualifier, l. Schaefer in 1r); contested WTA qualifying for first time at 2011 Paris (l. Pochabova)

Owns two singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit

Notched first professional win at 2010 $10k ITF/Le Havre-FRA (as qualifier, d. Lemmens in 1r)

Played first professional event at 2010 $10k ITF/Gonesse-FRA (fell in qualifying)

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R32 x1
W/L
3/9
2024

Australian Open

R128 x1
2021

Roland Garros

R32 x1
2024

Wimbledon

R128 x1
2022

US Open

W/L 0/1 3/7 0/1 0/0
2024
-
R32
-
-
2023
-
-
-
-
2022
-
R128
R128
-
2021
R128
R128
-
-
2020
-
R128
-
-
2019
-
R128
-
-
2018
-
R128
-
-
2017
-
R64
-
-
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
98
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
98
Jul 29, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
881
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
247
Jun 12, 2017
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 98
2023 156 188
2022 101 155
2021 117 123
2020 165 187
2019 145 167
2018 222 227
2017 194 266
2016 260 309
2015 239 251
2014 416 503
2013 646 796
2012 670 739
2011 900 904
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 878
2023 954 982
2022 279 986
2021 261 286
2020 562 571
2019 667 946
2018 250 457
2017 247 324
2016 489 495
2015 472 656
2014 482 560
2013 686 734
2012 917
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jul 29, 2024 98
Jul 22, 2024 106
Jul 15, 2024 115
Jul 1, 2024 115
Jun 24, 2024 115
Jun 17, 2024 118