chloe paquet

Personal

Coached by Stéphane Charret

Born in Versailles but now trains in Paris with the French Tennis Federation

Father is Christophe, mother is Christine and has two older sisters - Caroline and Jennifer. Whole family play tennis at a high level in France; started playing herself aged six

Away from the court, likes to relax by following her favorite football team PSG, watching TV shows, her favorite is Grey's Anatomy and shopping

Career Highlights

ADDITIONAL

WTA 125 Series Finalist - Singles (1): 2024 - Saint Malo WTA 125 Series Finalist - Doubles (1): 2017 - Limoges (w/Parmentier).

Career in Review

In 2023, played qualifying at all four Slams with best Tour level result of the season achieved at Lausanne on clay with R16 (l. Avanesyan).



Began 2022 with 2r at Guadalajara (l. Stephens) before reaching two ITF W60 semifinals. Then reached main draw at Stuttgart (as qualifier, l. Samsonova), taking her ranking to a career high of No. 101 on April 25, 2022.



Won third, fourth, fifth and sixth ITF Circuit titles of her career in 2021, including at W80 event in Poitiers, France in October



Best result of 2020 was R-Up finish at $25K ITF/Nonthaburi-THA. At Tour-level fell 1r three times, including at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Cornet)



Highlights of 2019 campaign were SF run at Strasbourg (l. Garcia) and QF showing at Jurmala (l. Kawa); rose to career-high No.145 after Jurmala (July 29, 2019)



Posted Top 50 wins over No.34 Kenin at Strasbourg and No.22 Garcia at Jurmala



Won most recent of two ITF Circuit titles in 2018 at $25K ITF/Joue-les-Tours. Reached two other finals at this level that year



Reached 2r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 Roland Garros (l. Garcia); win over Kr.Pliskova in 1r was first tour-level victory



Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Bogotá (as qualifier, l. Schaefer in 1r); contested WTA qualifying for first time at 2011 Paris (l. Pochabova)



Owns two singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit



Notched first professional win at 2010 $10k ITF/Le Havre-FRA (as qualifier, d. Lemmens in 1r)



Played first professional event at 2010 $10k ITF/Gonesse-FRA (fell in qualifying)