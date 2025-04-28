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Tournament background - 1131 - Palermo Ladies Open
Upcoming

36° Palermo Ladies Open

PALERMO • ITA

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WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 75 Days
Jul 20 - Jul 26, 2026

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Palermo Ladies Open

The Palermo Ladies Open is a WTA 125 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor clay courts. Taking place at Country Time Club in Palermo, Italy on the island of Sicily, this event has been a part of the WTA Tour since 1990. It has undergone many changes in competition levels throughout its history, but the Palermo Ladies Open is currently settled as a WTA 125 event.

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Level WTA 125
Duration July 20 - July 26, 2026
Location PALERMO, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

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Match Reaction
Francesca Jones - WTA 125 Palermo

Jones captures second WTA 125 title this month to make Top 100 debut

2m read
9mo ago