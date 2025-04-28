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Palermo Ladies Open
The Palermo Ladies Open is a WTA 125 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor clay courts. Taking place at Country Time Club in Palermo, Italy on the island of Sicily, this event has been a part of the WTA Tour since 1990. It has undergone many changes in competition levels throughout its history, but the Palermo Ladies Open is currently settled as a WTA 125 event.
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Level
Duration July 20 - July 26, 2026
Location PALERMO, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Past WinnersShow More
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Jones captures second WTA 125 title this month to make Top 100 debut
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9mo ago