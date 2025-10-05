Upcoming

INTERNAZIONALI DI CALABRIA

COSENZA • ITALY

WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 106 Days
Sep 29 - Oct 5, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play
Level WTA 125
Duration September 29 - October 5, 2025
Location COSENZA, ITALY
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16