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Sao Paulo Open
The WTA has made its return to Sao Paulo in 2025! 25 years after the city hosted the Brasil Open, the Sao Paulo Open has been introduced as a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for 250 points in the standings.
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Level
Duration September 13 - September 19, 2027
Location SAOPAULO, BRA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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