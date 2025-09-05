WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
1139 - Sao Paolo
Upcoming

SP Open

SAO PAULO • BRA

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Hard

Starts in 340 Days
Sep 13 - Sep 19, 2027

Watch Tournament

Loading
View broadcasting options in your region here

Stories

Loading videos

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play
Loading matches

Sao Paulo Open

The WTA has made its return to Sao Paulo in 2025! 25 years after the city hosted the Brasil Open, the Sao Paulo Open has been introduced as a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for 250 points in the standings.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 250
Duration September 13 - September 19, 2027
Location SAOPAULO, BRA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Watch Tournament

Broadcasters View Broadcasters
Loading
View broadcasting options in your region here

Must-See Action

Headlines

View More View More News
South America Coaches 1

São Paulo makes history with South America's first-ever WTA Coaches Workshop

2m read
1d ago
Register to view analysis

Week in Review: Jovic goes back to back and a first-time champion

4m read
2w ago
iva jovic guadalajara 2026
Match Reaction

Quevedo pulls away late in Sao Paulo to secure first WTA title

2m read
2w ago
Kaitlin Quevedo, Nadia Podoroska - Sao Paulo 2026
Tournament News

Hard-Court Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

9m read
3mo ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Day 14

Past Winners

Show More
Loading