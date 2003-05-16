Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES

SINGLES (1): 2024 - Saint-Malo.



Career in Review

Produced a breakthrough performance in 2024 to win WTA 125 Saint Malo and won 18 consecutive ITF series matches to take her ranking to a career high of No.152 in May



Earned first ITF title in 2022 at W15 Dijon



In 2021 played first Tour level qualifying matches at Lyon and Roland Garros



Began on the ITF circuit in 2019 at the age of 16



