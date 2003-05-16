Boisson-Torso_328884 Inactive
Lois
Boisson

FRA
22 yrs
5' 9'' (1.75m)
Stories

Biography

  • Coached by Florian Reynet
  • Physio is Thomas Chamu
  • Sebastien Durand is her strength and conditioning coach
  • Currently lives in Annecy and trains/practices in Lyon
  • Started playing at 8 years old; went on vacation with her parents and played tennis for the first time, where a coach saw her and told her parents she was a natural
  • Started playing tennis regularly in Dijon, her hometown
  • Her father, Yann Boisson, is a former basketball player and coach
  • At age 11 moved with her family to south of France due to her father’s job as a coach in Monaco

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (1): 2024 - Saint-Malo.

Career in Review

Produced a breakthrough performance in 2024 to win WTA 125 Saint Malo and won 18 consecutive ITF series matches to take her ranking to a career high of No.152 in May

Earned first ITF title in 2022 at W15 Dijon

In 2021 played first Tour level qualifying matches at Lyon and Roland Garros

Began on the ITF circuit in 2019 at the age of 16

Match Reaction
Coco Gauff, 2025 RG SFs (Getty)

Gauff ends Boisson's dream run to reach second Roland Garros final

2m read
6d ago
Social Buzz

Sinner warms up with Boisson, then watches her catch fire in Paris

2m read
1w ago
Sinner and Boisson
Match Reaction

Semifinal bound: Boisson's magical Roland Garros continues with Andreeva upset

2m read
1w ago
Lois_Boisson_-_Roland_Garros_2025_-_Day_11-DSC_9054
previews

Sabalenka and Swiatek are almost there, but first, they need to survive each other

7m read
1w ago
Swiatek-Sabalenka split
previews

Andreescu, Cornet, Mboko, Boisson to play Wimbledon qualifying

3m read
1w ago
Bianca Andreescu, Roland Garros 2025
Match Reaction

Homeland hero: French wild card Boisson stuns Pegula at Roland Garros

4m read
1w ago
Boisson - 2025 Roland Garros 4R
Player Feature

Boisson and Jacquemot provide ray of light for French tennis at Roland Garros

5m read
1w ago
Lois Boisson, Roland Garros 2025