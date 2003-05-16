Stories
Biography
- Coached by Florian Reynet
- Physio is Thomas Chamu
- Sebastien Durand is her strength and conditioning coach
- Currently lives in Annecy and trains/practices in Lyon
- Started playing at 8 years old; went on vacation with her parents and played tennis for the first time, where a coach saw her and told her parents she was a natural
- Started playing tennis regularly in Dijon, her hometown
- Her father, Yann Boisson, is a former basketball player and coach
- At age 11 moved with her family to south of France due to her father’s job as a coach in Monaco
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High65
Height5' 9'' (1.75m)
BirthdayMay 16, 2003 May 16, 2003
BirthplaceDijon
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (1): 2024 - Saint-Malo.
Career in Review
Produced a breakthrough performance in 2024 to win WTA 125 Saint Malo and won 18 consecutive ITF series matches to take her ranking to a career high of No.152 in May
Earned first ITF title in 2022 at W15 Dijon
In 2021 played first Tour level qualifying matches at Lyon and Roland Garros
Began on the ITF circuit in 2019 at the age of 16
