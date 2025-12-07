Stories
OPEN IN ARTE ANGERS LOIRE
The Open In Arte Angers Loire is a WTA 125 tournament played on indoor hard courts in Angers, France. 32 singles players and eight doubles teams compete at Arena Loire Trelaze to earn 125 points in one of the first events after the WTA Finals. The venue holds up to 6,500 fans eager to see who takes home the Open In Arte Angers Loire title. The Open In Angers Loire was founded in 2021 and is one of the last WTA 125 tournaments of the season.
Level
Duration December 1 - December 7, 2025
Location ANGERS ,FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
