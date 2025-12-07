OPEN IN ARTE ANGERS LOIRE

The Open In Arte Angers Loire is a WTA 125 tournament played on indoor hard courts in Angers, France. 32 singles players and eight doubles teams compete at Arena Loire Trelaze to earn 125 points in one of the first events after the WTA Finals. The venue holds up to 6,500 fans eager to see who takes home the Open In Arte Angers Loire title. The Open In Angers Loire was founded in 2021 and is one of the last WTA 125 tournaments of the season.