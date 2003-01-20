Inactive
Antonia
Ruzic

CRO
22 yrs
Current Ranking
98
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
22 / 11
Prize Money
$133,701

Stories

Biography

Plays

N/A

Career High

98

Height

N/A

Birthday

Jan 20, 2003 January 20, 2003

Birthplace

N/A
Juraj Dusparic
Juraj Dusparic

Career in Review

First Top 150 season finish in 2024; made WTA main draw debut as a qualifier at Monastir (l. Bronzetti) and reached SF at Merida (l. A.Li). Fell in qualifying at three of the four majors but reached four finals on ITF Circuit, winning three titles.

Won two ITF Circuit titles from three finals in 2023.

Reached three ITF Circuit finals in 2022, winning two titles.

Won first three ITF Circuit titles in 2021.

Continued to play on ITF Circuit in 2020 and made Billie Jean King Cup debut for Croatia.

Played first professional events on ITF Circuit in 2019.

