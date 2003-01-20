Career in Review

First Top 150 season finish in 2024; made WTA main draw debut as a qualifier at Monastir (l. Bronzetti) and reached SF at Merida (l. A.Li). Fell in qualifying at three of the four majors but reached four finals on ITF Circuit, winning three titles.



Won two ITF Circuit titles from three finals in 2023.



Reached three ITF Circuit finals in 2022, winning two titles.



Won first three ITF Circuit titles in 2021.



Continued to play on ITF Circuit in 2020 and made Billie Jean King Cup debut for Croatia.



Played first professional events on ITF Circuit in 2019.



