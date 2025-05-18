Trophée Clarins

In 2022, the WTA brought a new 125 event to Paris, paying homage to the Open Clarins tournament that was played from 1987 to 1992. Like its predecessor, Trophee Clarins is played on outdoor clay courts in the city of love. The up-and-coming standouts of the modern era now have a chance to showcase their prowess in the French capital on the way to Roland Garros.