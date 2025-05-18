Tournament background - 2057 - Clarins
Upcoming

Trophée Clarins

PARIS • FRANCE

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 2 Days
May 12 - May 18, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Trophée Clarins

In 2022, the WTA brought a new 125 event to Paris, paying homage to the Open Clarins tournament that was played from 1987 to 1992. Like its predecessor, Trophee Clarins is played on outdoor clay courts in the city of love. The up-and-coming standouts of the modern era now have a chance to showcase their prowess in the French capital on the way to Roland Garros.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration May 12 - May 18, 2025
Location PARIS ,FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Headlines

View More View More News
Simona Halep US Open

Former No.1 Halep returns to action this week at WTA 125 in Paris

1m read
11mo ago