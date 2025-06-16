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Iasi Open
The City of Great Loves – Iasi, Romania – is the setting for the UniCredit Iasi Open, a tournament played on outdoor clay courts that became a WTA 250 event in 2024. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 250 points at Baza Sportiva Circ. The first WTA edition of the competition saw Mirra Andreeva become singles champion, while Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva took home the doubles title.
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Level
Duration July 19 - July 25, 2027
Location IASI, ROU
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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