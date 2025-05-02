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Tournament background - 2066 - Rouen
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Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole

ROUEN • FRA

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WTA 250

Clay

Starts in 186 Days
Apr 12 - Apr 18, 2027

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Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole

Founded in 2022, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole is contested on indoor clay courts in Rouen, France at the Kindarena. Originally a WTA 125 tournament that took place in October, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole transitioned to a spring WTA 250 event in 2024.

In its inaugural WTA 250 edition last year, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens captured the singles title, and the team of Timea Babos and Irina Khromacheva won the doubles title.

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Level WTA 250
Duration April 12 - April 18, 2027
Location ROUEN, FRA
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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